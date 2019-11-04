Plus Products Adds E-Commerce Senior Executive, Jill Braff, to Board of Directors, Bolstering Digital Sales & Marketing Expertise

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”) today announced the addition of Jill Braff, President of Brit + Co, to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Ms. Braff brings decades of experience in marketing and e-commerce as a senior executive at a number of well-known companies, in the following roles:

Executive Vice President of Digital Commerce at HSN;

General Manager of Ellen (DeGeneres) Digital Ventures;

Vice President of Marketing at Ancestry.com; and

most recently, President of Brit + Co.

Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Braff has received numerous awards and recognitions from various publications, including being named one of the 40 Most Influential People Under 40 by Silicon Valley Business Journal and one of the Top Women in Digital by Cynopsis Media.

Ms. Braff joins just weeks after the Company announced the launch of its national CBD e-commerce platform at plusproducts.com, where its entire suite of 100% hemp CBD edibles can be purchased directly by consumers in 43 states.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Jill has agreed to join the PLUS family as the fifth member of our Board of Directors,” said Jake Heimark, Co-founder and CEO. “Her experience in both digital and traditional marketing makes her the perfect fit as we continue to grow our online CBD business, a distribution channel that we believe will be transformative for the PLUS brand. I look forward to leaning on her insight and invaluable experience as we navigate the rapidly evolving world of direct-to-consumer sales and marketing.”

“The opportunity to join PLUS, one of the most promising companies in a high-growth industry like cannabis, is extremely exciting. I’m a fan of early market leaders. The deliberate and focused approach PLUS has taken to building a branded products company drew me to this opportunity and I look forward to playing a key role in advancing the company’s strategy forward,” said Ms. Braff.

Availability

California THC: PLUS cannabis-infused edibles are available in over 360 licensed retailers across the state of California.

Nevada THC: PLUS cannabis-infused gummies are currently available in 10 Las Vegas dispensaries, including all three MedMen locations and Planet 13. They are expected to be rolled out to more dispensaries across Nevada in the coming weeks.

National Hemp CBD: PLUS recently announced a line of 100% Hemp CBD-infused gummies. They are available for purchase in 43 states across the country at plusproducts.com .

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and has 80 employees.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (each, a “forward-looking statement”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the growth of PLUS’ online CBD business and, if achieved, the transformative nature of such sales channel to the PLUS brand; and the expectation that PLUS cannabis-infused gummies are expected to be in dispensaries across Nevada in the coming weeks.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the success of the Company’s investments, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of the Company’s products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, managements estimation of consumer demand in in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the ability of the Company to implement initiatives and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

