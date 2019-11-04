ADMA Biologics Announces Acceptance to the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association

Adam Grossman, President & CEO, to Join PPTA North America Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), a commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and the prevention of certain infectious diseases, today announced that it has been accepted as a member of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) as a North America Member effective January 1, 2020. Adam Grossman, President and CEO of ADMA, will join the PPTA North America Board of Directors.



“I am honored that ADMA has been accepted to the PPTA and to be joining PPTA’s North America Board of Directors. I look forward to serving alongside some of the nation’s most prestigious leaders in the field of immunoglobulins and plasma proteins,” stated Mr. Grossman. “Given ADMA’s fractionation plant turnaround and my industry experience, we bring a deep understanding of the many unique challenges our industry currently faces and I believe we can make important contributions with the ultimate goal of efficiently bringing plasma-derived products to the patients who need them.”

“Adam brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the field of plasma proteins to PPTA, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team,” said Amy Efantis, PPTA’s President and CEO. “His strategic insight and operational expertise in the North American market will be invaluable as we pursue our mission to advance the plasma protein therapeutics industry to meet the needs of a global population depending on the critical, life-saving medicines produced by PPTA members.”

About the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association

The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA), a global industry trade association, represents the private sector manufacturers of plasma-derived and recombinant analog therapies, collectively known as plasma protein therapies and the collectors of source plasma used for fractionation. Millions of people use these therapies worldwide to treat a variety of diseases and serious medical conditions. PPTA also administers standards and programs that help ensure the quality and safety of plasma protein therapies, donors and patients. For more information: https://www.pptaglobal.org .

About ADMA Biologics, Inc.

ADMA Biologics is a commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatments of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: ASCENIV™ (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against hepatitis B. ADMA’s mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (“we”, “our” or the “Company”). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain such words as “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “forecast,” “target,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “planning,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “is likely,” “will likely,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” or, in each case, their negative, or words or expressions of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements about increasing demand for our therapeutic products; ADMA’s fractionation plant turnaround; and management’s belief regarding making important contributions with the ultimate goal of efficiently bringing plasma-derived products to market. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this document due to a number of important factors. Current and prospective security holders are cautioned that there also can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Except to the extent required by applicable laws or rules, ADMA does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to announce revisions to any of the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, and the timing of certain events, to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and any amendments thereto.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Brian Lenz |

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer | 201-478-5552 | www.admabiologics.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Sam Martin

Managing Director, Argot Partners | 212-600-1902 | sam@argotpartners.com







