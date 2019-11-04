Sensata Technologies to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

Company to Webcast Presentation Live at 5:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, November 6th

/EIN News/ -- SWINDON, United Kingdom, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that Jeff Cote, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. CT at the Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: http://investors.sensata.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 11 countries. Sensata’s products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle, and marine applications. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

Investor Contact:

Joshua Young

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (508) 236-2196

Joshua.Young@sensata.com



