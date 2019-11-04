Global Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Market Report 2019-2024: Focus on Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval & Space), Frequency Band, Component and Application

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Market: Focus on Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, and Space), Frequency Band, Component, and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Software-Defined Radio Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The North America region dominated the global software-defined radio market in 2018, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The global software-defined radio market has gained widespread importance in military operations due to increasing political conflicts, migrations issues, and extensive up-gradation defense programs. The growing market for space-based software-defined radio and increasing demand for AI in software-defined radio for military operations are likely to increase opportunities for software-defined radio.



However, difficulties in the maintenance of software-defined radio and subsystems and interoperability issues are expected to hamper the overall growth of the software-defined radio market.



Expert Quote



Asia-Pacific (APAC) software-defined radio market is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The increase in the demand for software-defined radio in Asia-Pacific is due to the rising border tensions between the neighboring countries, an increase in defense spending, and rise in the terrorist movements.

According to the analysis, China, Japan, South Korea, and India are majorly contributing to the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe and Asia-Pacific are the prominent regions for the development of software-defined radio market. Moreover, owing to a smaller number of manufacturing companies in the Asia-Pacific region, there is a vast scope of opportunities for both new and already established market players.



The U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and Italy are some of the prominent countries for the European software-defined radio market. The European market is likely to foresee growth opportunities during the forecast period. The high demand for software-defined radios is owing to the developments in artificial intelligence for military operations to develop cognitive radios. In Middle East, Israel is a prominent country involved in the development of advanced software-defined radio.



Scope of the Market



The software-defined radio market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the technology, its value, and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the software-defined radio outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The software-defined radio market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by platform, frequency band, component, application, and region.



Market Segmentation



The software-defined radio market (on the basis of component) is further segmented into transmitter, receiver, software, and auxiliary systems. The transmitter component dominated the global software-defined radio market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The software-defined radio market segmentation on the basis of platforms has been done into land, airborne, naval, and space. The land segment dominated the global software-defined radio market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The software-defined radio market on the basis of application is segmented into defense and space and commercial. The defense and space segment dominated the global software-defined radio market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The software-defined radio market segmentation by region is segregated into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by platform, by application, by frequency band, by component, and by country.



Key Companies



The key market players in the global software-defined radio market include Aselsan Corporation, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Leonardo, National Instruments Corporation, Raytheon Company, Collins Aerospace, Rhode & Schwarz, Thales Group, Viasat, and ZTE Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global software-defined radio market during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

What are the major challenges expected to inhibit the growth of the global software-defined radio market during the forecast period 2019-2024?

Which are the key players in the global software defined radio market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

What was the revenue generated by the global software-defined radio market by segment (application, platform, frequency band, component, and region) in 2018, and what will be the estimates by 2024?

What are the major trends in the global software-defined radio market across different regions?

What kind of major growth opportunities do the software-defined radio manufacturers foresee?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Growing Technological Evolutions in Software-Defined Radio

1.1.2 Improving Tactical Communication System for the Military

1.2 Market Challenge

1.2.1 Security Issues in Communication Channels

1.2.2 Interoperability and Assembly Issues

1.3 Market Opportunity

1.3.1 Upgradable and Reconfigurable Software for the SDR

1.3.2 Increase in Demand of SDR in Homeland Security and Commercial Applications



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.2 Integration of COTS Software Defined Radio for 5G Wireless Technology

3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Software-Defined Radio

3.3.1 Adaptive Radio

3.3.2 Cognitive Radio

3.3.3 Intelligent Radio

3.4 The U.S. Defense Initiatives in SDR

3.5 Technical Specification of Commercial Software-Defined Radio

3.6 Architecture of Software-Defined Radio

3.7 Leading Companies Products, Platform, and Frequency Band Assortment

3.8 Value Chain Analysis

3.9 Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.9.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.9.4 Bargaining power of buyers

3.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Global Software-Defined Radio Market, 2019-2024

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview (Value and Volume)



5 Global Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Market (by Platform), 2019-2024

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Land Platform

5.2.1 Fixed Land Platform

5.2.2 Mobile Land Platform

5.2.2.1 Handheld

5.2.2.2 Manpack

5.2.2.3 Vehicle

5.3 Airborne Platform

5.4 Naval Platform

5.5 Space Platform



6 Global Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Market (by Frequency Band), 2019-2024

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 High Frequency

6.3 Very High Frequency

6.4 Ultra High Frequency

6.5 Super High Frequency

6.6 Others



7 Global Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Market (by Component), 2019-2024

7.1 Transmitter and Receiver

7.1.1 Antenna

7.1.2 Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

7.2 Software

7.3 Auxiliary Systems



8 Global Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Market (by Application), 2019-2024

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Defense and Space

8.2.1 Military Communication

8.2.1.1 Software-Defined Radio Connects Military UGVs for Advanced Communication

8.2.2 Federal Agencies & Homeland Security Communication

8.2.3 Space Communication

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Telecommunications

8.3.1.1 5G and IoT Connectivity to Embrace Cognitive Radio (CR) Market

8.3.2 Air Traffic Control Communication

8.3.3 Vehicular Networking

8.3.3.1 Connected Cars is Forefront in the Software-Defined Radio Market



9 Global Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Market (by Region), 2019-2024

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest-of-the-World



10 Company Profiles

10.1 ASELSAN

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Role of ASELSAN in the Global Software-Defined Radio Market

10.1.3 Financials

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2 BAE Systems

10.3 Collins Aerospace

10.4 Elbit Systems

10.5 General Dynamics

10.6 Harris Corporation

10.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.8 Leonardo S.p.A.

10.9 National Instruments

10.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.11 Raytheon Company

10.12 Rohde & Schwarz

10.13 Thales Group

10.14 Viasat Inc.

10.15 ZTE Corporation

10.16 Other Key Players

10.16.1 Analog Devices Inc.

10.16.2 Datasoft Corporation

10.16.3 ITT Inc. Corporation

10.16.4 L3 Technologies Inc.

10.16.5 Texas Instruments Incorporated



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lli1xe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.