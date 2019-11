UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Approval for New FINRA Licenses in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, US Tiger Securities, Inc. (“USTS”), received approval for conducting new businesses, including underwriting, private placements, mergers and acquisitions, mutual fund retailing, as well as selling group participant services from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) on October 16, 2019.



The licenses will help the Company expand its global capabilities to keep up with increasing demand for capital markets services, such as those from Chinese ADR issuers, and will allow USTS to commence providing underwriter or selling group participant services, (corporate securities other than mutual funds), private placements of securities, M&A advisory services, including fairness opinions, and mutual fund retailer services in the U.S.

Tianhua Wu, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented, “We are delighted to obtain these FINRA licenses that speak to our forthcoming capabilities to provide a comprehensive range of financial services in the U.S. We look forward to employing these licenses to strengthen our future service offerings for corporate issuers, institutional and individual clients alike.”

About UP Fintech Holding Limited

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors. The Company’s proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its “mobile first” strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company’s proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses.

For more information on the Company, please visit: https://ir.itiger.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward−looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward−looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other statements, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward−looking statements. Forward−looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; trends and competition in global financial market; and governmental policies relating to the Company’s industry and general economic conditions in the U.S., China and other countries. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward−looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

UP Fintech Holding Limited

Email: ir@itiger.com

Tel: +1 (646) 308-1535

Jack Wang

ICR, Inc.

Email: tiger.ir@icrinc.com

Tel: +1 (646) 308-1535

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.