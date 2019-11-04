NutraNomics, Inc. Announces Joint Venture with California Finest Hemp

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – NutraNomics (NNRX) announces a Joint Venture with the well-known and award-winning California Finest CBD and the California Finest Group of Companies.

The arrangement provides for NutraNomics initial contract purchase with California Finest Hemp Farms, LLC. of premium genetics and California grown, organic hemp high in CBD content, below federal limits for THC, and pesticide-free.

Jonathan Bishop, CEO of NutraNomics, stated: “It is a natural move for our companies to make. We are an emerging leader in both nutraceutical development and hemp wholesale. California Finest is an award-winning company whose products are sought after around the world.” When asked his thoughts, Scott McPhail, owner of California Finest Hemp Farms California Finest CBD and California Finest Companies, responded with a similar statement, “NutraNomics has unique products with an eye to scientific advancement, and in our own testing performs on a level that we are happy to be a part of.”

NutraNomics and California Finest will further expand their collaboration to add detail and color to the existing agreement, and to expand to encompass the distribution of California Finest product lines through European, Canadian, and South American distribution channels.

The Joint Venture agreement is a two-part opportunity that serves both companies. NutraNomics has contracted Scott McPhail, owner of the California Finest companies to perform agricultural services to produce California Grown organic hemp for their CBD products. It is expected the first harvests of their premium genetics will be in the coming months. Being in California, they can start sooner and end later than many other regions and will be in production by late February.

Ensconced in the same agreement, NutraNomics will obtain shelf space and distribution through the California Finest CBD Depot shelves and in their supply chain operations. Joint promotion of product lines and CBD smokable flower from the harvest is visible on NutraNomics social media channels where much more content will be provided in the upcoming months.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of our company, are generally identified by the use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,”, “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our expectations or beliefs include, without limitation, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Contact: NutraNomics, Inc. 866-561-6679 IR@nutranomics.com



