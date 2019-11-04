Sigma Lithium Joins Mining & Tailings Safety Summit in London Led by The Church of England Pensions Board and The Swedish National Pension Funds

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (“Sigma”) (TSXV: SGMA) (OTCQB: SGMLF) is honored to announce that Ana Cabral-Gardner, Chief Strategy Officer and executive Board Member, joined the Mining & Tailings Safety Summit held in London on October 31. The Mining & Tailings Safety Initiative is led by the Church of England Pensions Board and the Swedish National Pension Funds as well as being supported by leading global institutional investors representing approximately U$13 trillion in assets under management.



Co-Chaired by Adam Matthews, Director of Ethics & Engagement at the Church of England Pensions Board, and John Howchin, Secretary-General of the Council on Ethics Swedish National Pension Funds, the Summit reviewed global progress nine months following Brumadinho. Investors, Brazilian, UK and Chilean regulators, presented to the world’s leading mining companies the Discussion Paper tabled by Initiative Co-Chairs with the purpose of aligning expectations among investors, banks and insurers.

“Sigma’s investors are ESG leaders who fully support our mission to change the environmental paradigm in mining in Brazil and as such are ahead of the curve. Investors have power in driving the Pension Funds’ Minings & Tailings Safety Initiative by not only rewarding with higher trading multiples and valuations to mining companies that adhere to best environmental practices, but also by supporting regulators who define the standardization of disclosures while exerting pressure for increased transparency from companies”, says Sigma’s Cabral-Gardner.

“Our sector now faces a turning point similar to the challenges faced by the consumer industry in the last decade. Millennial consumers want to learn as much as possible about the environmental practices of the suppliers of everything they buy, use, eat and put on their bodies. Sustainability is now mainstream and ESG becomes a norm as opposed to being just a 'nice to have'. The millennial consumer is going as far upstream as possible before making an informed decision. Mining has an established centuries-old culture that is being rapidly challenged by society to adapt very fast to the demands of an increasingly 21st century environmentally-focused world. The best mining companies will rise to the challenge, as their own social and operational licenses are at stake. This is the 'new normal'", adds Cabral.

Sigma Lithium is a pioneer among battery materials companies in the utilization of state-of-the-art environmental techniques for dry stacking tailings management and water recirculation in its pilot battery grade lithium concentrate processing plant in Brazil.

Sigma has consistently committed significant capex towards environmental investments. In the recently announced feasibility study for its Grota do Cirilo Project it allocated approximately 15% of the capex towards environmental equipment that would maintain Sigma in the forefront of best practices. Sigma is the largest investor in one of the poorest regions of Brazil with one of the country’s lowest IHD (index of human development). The Company is conducting a social license program to benefit the local community as well as support the local government in social initiatives in compliance with the conditions of its dual environmental LI/LP license.

ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM

Sigma is a Canadian company producing environmentally sustainable and low-cost battery grade lithium concentrate in its pilot plant in Brazil. Sigma production process is powered by green hydroelectricity and it utilizes state of the art dry stacking tailings management and water recycling techniques in the beneficiation process.

Sigma was created green in 2013 in order to secure a leading position supplying the clean mobility value chain as it rapidly migrates to electric vehicles. Environmental sustainability is a core purpose for Sigma.

Our corporate mission is to execute our strategy while embracing strict environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) principles. Sigma’s shareholders include some of the largest ESG-focused institutional investors in the world.

Sigma is on track to achieve commercial production in 2021 of a low impurities, highly engineered 6% battery-grade lithium concentrate to the global supply chain of the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, driven by the increasing demands of global decarbonization and climate action led by electric vehicles and energy storage.

