Global SCARA Robots Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2019

SCARA- Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arms acronym stands for compliance articulated robot arm. Besides, it is also known as a selective compliance assembly robot arm. These are horizontally configured robots which are perfect to handle a smaller number of backend-programming requirements. The SCARA Robots are generally designed for assembling to pegboard type. The motion level of the robots is quite similar to the motion of human arms. They are widely used for machine loading, assembly, and palletization. The report clearly informs that the global market value will increase at a decent CAGR.

In the year 2018, the World SCARA Robots value was around USD 6.02 billion. However, the increase in the usage of such robots in different sectors has greatly triggered market growth across the world. So, the experts have forecasted that by the end of 2025, the market value will cover USD 8.40 billion. Besides, the compound annual growth rate of the market during the forecast period is expected to be 4.85 percent. The increasing industrialization is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Such robots care effectively carryout different repetitive and selective tasks, for example, assembly, packaging, loading, unloading, sorting, component placement, small parts assembly, tray kitting, laboratory automation, and more. There is a great demand for Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arms robots in the automotive industry all over the world. This can contribute to the massive growth of this market. However, high cost of the robots and lack of skilled operators to operate such robots is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global market.

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

The World SCARA Robots market is segmented based on component, axis type, application or end-user industry, and geography. On the basis of components, it is split into services, software, hardware, and others. The hardware component section is anticipated to propel the market growth in the following years. Now, the axis type-based market segment includes three-axis, four-axis and more. Based on the application, it is segmented into automotive, food & beverages, rubber & plastic, pharmaceutical, nuclear and more. The food & beverage market segment is expected to dominate the application or end-user segment during the forecast period, i.e., from the year 2019 to 2025.

Geographical Market Segmentation Analysis

Regionally, the global SCARA Robots market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. Besides, the report also includes key countries of the regions. They are the United States, the UK, Korea, New Zealand, India, China, Japan, Italy, France, Germany, South Africa, GCC, Australia, Russia, and more. Looking the recent trend in the market, Europe, Middle East, and North America are expected to account for a considerable market share in future. The primary reasons behind this can be the presence of low-cost manufacturers in these regions and rapid development of advanced and multifunctional Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arms robots. The Asia Pacific region will face a low market share.

Latest Market News

Recently, Seiko Epson Corporation launched its new T6 Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arms robot, which can support a payload of up to 6 Kgs. This is specifically designed to lower the issues in the automation process.

Staubli Robotics and Schneider Electric have recently signed a partnership to integrate Staubli’s robots into the EcoStruxure machine architecture of Schneider Electric.

