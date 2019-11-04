Mobile Ticketing Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Mobile Ticketing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Mobile Ticketing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Mobile Ticketing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Mobile Ticketing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

The Global Mobile Ticketing Market Data Survey Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the important driving factors, consumer pattern, market performance, pricing factors, market opportunities and estimations of the mobile ticketing industry. mobile ticketing is the process that allows end customers to pay for, obtain, order, and validate tickets using their smart phones. The mobile ticketing contains a QR code for verification. Mobile ticketing has drastically reduced the price of distribution and production costs connected with conventional paper based ticketing channels. It also grows customer’s convenience by offering simple and easy ways of purchasing tickets.

The report does a through study of key drivers, restrains, competitive landscape, key strategies implemented, regulatory forces opportunities, key players of the global mobile ticketing market. This helps to understand the scope of growth of the mobile ticketing market as well as the current trends in the market. A comprehensive assessment of these factors allows the report to predict a dependable forecast concerning the future growth dynamics of mobile ticketing market.

Mobile ticketing industry has also aided in reducing ticket fraud that has been a huge, loss making problem for the entertainment industry. Many public local transit authorities across the globe have started using mobile ticketing technology. Many of the bus and train operators across Europe have created individualized phone apps where tickets can be bought and sold. These include but are not only limited to Deutsche Bahn AG in Germany, Norwegian State Railways, Danske Stasbaner the largest Danish railway company and various other selected local transit operators.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Mobile Ticketing market. This report focused on Mobile Ticketing market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Mobile Ticketing Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Mobile Ticketing industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Mobile Ticketing industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Mobile Ticketing types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Mobile Ticketing industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Mobile Ticketing business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Bytemark

Corethree

Eventbrite

Gemalto

Masabi

ShowClix

Bizzabo

Margento

Open Mobile Ticketing Alliance

StubHub

TickPick

Segmentation

The mobile ticketing market and be segmented based on region, types, and application. Based on the product type the mobile ticketing market can be classified as Mobile purchase, Phone purchase, and Online purchase. When the segmentation is done on the basis of regions then the mobile ticketing market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. According to application coverage it can be segmented into port, metro station, airport and bus station. The report also provides detailed information about the sales reports of the major global players in the mobile ticketing market.

Regional Overview

Based on geographical segregation the report analyzes the major consumers, producers along with production, product capacity, consumption, market share, growth opportunity and market value in these primary regions, that include Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East and Africa. The report makes a reliable assessment of the mobile ticketing market landscape in the forecast period. The aim of this report is to offer mobile ticketing market research report to individuals, organizations, and industries, that are involved with and can benefit from the mobile ticketing industry growth and opportunities.

Latest Industry News

In 2018 MBTA m Ticket App sold more than half of the available tickets, this included 66% bus adoptions for bus operators after only 10 months. Visual validation and barcodes are still accepted for mobile ticketing as they are accepted by all types of smart phones.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 ConclusionFig Global Mobile Ticketing Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

Conclusion

The Global demand for Mobile Ticketing Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Mobile Ticketing market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

