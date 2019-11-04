Pasta & Couscous Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Pasta & Couscous Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Pasta & Couscous Market 2019

Market Overview

Pasta is typically a traditional Italian cuisine. It is closely associated with Italy. It is made of durum flour, mixed with water or eggs, formed into different shapes, and then cooked by boiling. Couscous is usually defined as a type of pasta but unlike pasta, couscous is not boiled. These two types of food are very popular and can be found in many countries across the world. Couscous is easy to make and can be prepared within a few minutes. Both pasta & couscous are quite popular.

The following top manufacturers are covered:

The Hain Celestial

Valeo Foods

Pastificio Antonio Pallante

Pasta Foods

US Durum Products

Regina Pasta & Food Industries

Ebro Foods

Weikfield Foods

ITC Foods

Pasta is cheap, easily available, and is convenient type of food. Lots of different dishes can be prepared using pasta. Pasta & couscous have a comparatively long shelf life. Hence, they can be stored and cooked when desired. Pasta and couscous are produced in large amounts and are transported around the world, making them more popular among the food companies as well as consumers. Pasta & couscous have always been an industrial product. The Industrial Revolution made pasta more successful because people like it a lot and it is quite a cheap meal.

The global pasta & couscous market report shows that pasta has been found to be one of the most popular food items in the market. Pasta and couscous have become more of a category in itself than a single entity and it is an ever-expanding one. It is becoming more difficult to define this category as more and more people are becoming more connected to this food. Global entrepreneurs are recognizing the high margins in the pasta and couscous industry. The key players in the pasta & couscous market are mostly centered on improving the quality of processing pasta and providing more health benefits to customers.

Market Segmentation

The affordability and convenient availability of pasta has attracted many customers from around the world. Based on the types of pasta & couscous, it can be divided into dried, fresh or chilled product type. Pasta can be segmented based on its different types like Macaroni, Ravioli, Farfalle, Spaghetti, Angel Hair, Fusilli, Penne, and others. These varieties in pasta type is one of the reasons why pasta is a very common food choice. Whereas couscous can be segmented based on its type like traditional and whole grain. Couscous also contains quite a good level of protein and fiber with very little fat and no salt. And based on the applications, the pasta and couscous market is spread across supermarkets/hypermarkets, unorganized small stores, convenience stores and other similar points of sale.

Regional Overview

The pasta & couscous market is booming up globally due to the ease of cooking and good quality ingredients present in these foods. The major rising and growing regions in the production of pasta and couscous are regions like Europe, China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, North America, and others. Pasta and couscous are becoming a staple food in many regions of the world. The NHS has recommended that starchy foods, including couscous, should be consumed daily and make up about a third of daily food intake. This inclination towards a healthy lifestyle of consumers is attracting different countries with major brands aiming to work towards producing healthy and good quality pasta & couscous.

Industry News

A London based company called Stroodles is making straws out of pasta to reduce plastic use. The company is focusing on providing flavorless and bucatini-like pasta straws for sipping cold drinks. They are also vegan and can be resized to fit in any drink. Recently Bruno’s Italian Bistro, a restaurant specializing in both Northern and Southern Italian fare that closed last year after more than 20 years is soon reopening on South Broadway. A new banner announcing the return of the 1990s restaurant serving classic Italian specialties like Pasta and Pizza will be launched and the restaurant is to be resurrected soon too.

