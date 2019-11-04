Medical Device Labels Manufacturing 2019-2030: Global Market & Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Labels Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of companies offering manufacturing services for medical device labels. The study also features a detailed analysis and an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.



As of August, over 30 medical devices were approved by the US FDA alone, in 2019. Given recent technological advances and the increasing complexity of such products, the need for proper medical device labels has become a concern that is being addressed by both label manufacturers and regulators. In this context, it is worth highlighting that more than 10% of product recalls observed in this market are attributed to medical device labeling related issues. Labels ensure that a product is used according to the manufacturer's instructions and also serve to protect the developer from litigation pertaining to off-label use / abuse of a marketed device.

Over the years, medical device packaging and labeling operations have evolved significantly. Presently, a variety of novel label designs, equipped with advanced features (such as traceability, tamper-evident sealing provisions and environmental resistance), are available. In addition, there have been significant upgrades pertaining to medical device label materials and label printer technologies.



As the demand for innovative medical devices continues to grow, we believe that innovator companies are more likely to outsource certain aspects of their business operations, such as label manufacturing. Owing to the expertise and infrastructure required to develop and produce certain advanced types of pharmaceutical labels, the demand for contract service providers has increased substantially in this domain.

Moreover, in order to cope up with the innovation in this domain, service providers are actively engaged in improving their core capabilities, procuring necessary certifications (such as ISO 13485), and optimizing business strategy. As a result, the industry has witnessed notable consolidation in the last five years, with many of the smaller players being acquired by more established businesses in efforts to augment the latter companies' offerings.



Scope of the Report



A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies offering manufacturing services for medical device labels, along with information on location of headquarters, year of establishment, company size, details related to regulatory certification / accreditation, types of label printing technologies used (digital, flexographic, screen, foil stamping, embossing, thermal, offset and others), types of labels manufactured (glue-applied, pressure sensitive, shrink-sleeve, in mold, custom die-cut, cut and stack and others), additional label-related features (extended content, external conditions proof, traceability and tamper-evident), type of material used (paper, plastic and film) and the manner in which the labels are folded (map fold, fan fold, mini fold, booklets, folding cartons and roll fed).

An analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the key value drivers of such deals inked between 2014 and 2019 (till June).

A detailed acquisition target analysis, which takes into consideration the historical trend of activity of top acquirers, providing a means for industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.

An industry-wide benchmark analysis, highlighting the key focus areas of small, mid-sized and large companies, comparing their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective (geography-based) peer groups.

A detailed business portfolio analysis based on the 9-box attractiveness and competitiveness (AC) matrix framework, highlighting the current market attractiveness and competitive strength of different printing technologies used by label manufacturers.

An elaborate discussion on the various guidelines established by major regulatory bodies, governing medical device labeling-related practices and product approval, across different countries.

Elaborate profiles of key players that claim to have a diverse range of capabilities for the manufacturing of different types of labels for medical devices; each profile includes an overview of the company, its financial performance (wherever available), information on its label manufacturing capabilities and an informed future outlook.

A discussion on important industry-specific trends, key market drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, featuring a qualitative Harvey ball analysis that highlights the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall medical device labels market.

A review of the various upcoming opportunities and anticipated future trends related to medical device label manufacturing that are expected to influence the evolution of this industry over the coming years.

One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future growth potential within the medical device labels manufacturing market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2019-2030.

In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the opportunity across different:

[A] types of labels (glue applied, pressure-sensitive, in-mold, sleeve and others)

[B] type of material (paper, plastic and film)

[C] application areas(therapeutic devices, diagnostic devices, drug delivery devices and other devices)

[D] device classes (class I devices, class II devices and class III devices)

[E] geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world)

To account for the uncertainties associated with the growth of the medical device labels market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 INTRODUCTION

3.1. Context and Background

3.2. Overview of Medical Device Packaging

3.3. Overview of Medical Device Labeling

3.4. General Labeling Principles

3.4.1. In Vitro Diagnostic Devices

3.4.2. Other Medical Devices

3.4.3 Critical Medical Devices

3.4.4. Software Used as a Medical Device

3.4.5. Instructions for End Users

3.5. Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Labeling Requirements

3.6. Overview of Labels and Label Manufacturing

3.6.1. Types of Labels

3.6.2. Types of Label Printing Techniques

3.6.3. Types of Label Folding Techniques

3.6.4. Special Label Features

3.7. Roadblocks to Medical Device Label Manufacturing

3.8. Concluding Remarks



4 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR MEDICAL DEVICE LABELING

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Regulatory Guidelines in North America

4.2.1. The US Scenario

4.2.2. Canadian Scenario

4.3. Regulatory Guidelines in Europe

4.4. Regulatory Guidelines in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

4.4.1. Japanese Scenario

4.4.2. Chinese Scenario

4.4.3. Indian Scenario



5 MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Medical Device Label Manufacturers

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.2.4. Analysis by Regulatory Certifications / Accreditations

5.2.5. Analysis by Printing Techniques Used

5.2.6. Analysis by Type of Label Manufactured

5.2.7. Analysis by Type of Material Used

5.2.8. Analysis by Additional Label Features

5.2.9. Analysis by Type of Label Folding

5.2.10. Analysis by Other Services Offered



6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Companies Headquartered in North America

6.2.1. Avery Dennison

6.2.1.1. Company Overview

6.2.1.2. Financial Information

6.2.1.3. Service Portfolio

6.2.1.4. Capabilities

6.2.1.5. Future Outlook

6.2.2. Labeltape

6.2.3. Maverick Label

6.2.4. Multi-Color

6.2.5. Resource Label Group

6.2.6. Steven Label

6.2.7. Topflight

6.2.8. WS Packaging Group

6.3. Companies Headquartered in Europe

6.3.1. Faubel

6.3.2. Huhtamaki

6.3.3. Matform

6.3.4. Mondi Group

6.3.5. OPM Group

6.3.6. Schreiner Group

6.4. Companies Headquartered in Asia

6.4.1. Iwata Label

6.4.2. Syndicate Label



7 MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Merger and Acquisition Models

7.3. Medical Devices Labeling Companies: Mergers and Acquisitions

7.3.1. Analysis by Year and Type of Merger and Acquisition

7.3.2. Analysis by Company Size of Acquired and Acquirer Companies

7.3.3. Ownership Change Matrix

7.3.4. Regional Analysis of Merger and Acquisition Activity

7.3.4.1. Country-wise Distribution

7.3.4.2. Continent-wise Distribution

7.3.4.3. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals

7.3.5. Analysis by Key Value Drivers

7.3.5.1. Analysis by Key Value Drivers and Year of Acquisition

7.3.6. Analysis by Markets Served by the Acquired Company

7.3.7. Analysis by Printing Techniques Used by the Acquired Company

7.3.8. Analysis by Types of Labels Manufactured by the Acquired Company



8 POTENTIAL ACQUISITION TARGETS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets: Analysis for Resource Label Group

8.3.1 Historical Trend

8.3.2 Top Ten Likely Targets

8.4. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets: Analysis for ProMach

8.5. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets: Analysis for Huhtamaki

8.6. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets: Analysis for UPM Raflatac

8.7. Concluding Remarks



9 BENCHMARK ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Methodology

9.3. Region-wise Benchmarking

9.3.1. North America, Peer Group I

9.3.2. North America, Peer Group II

9.3.3. North America, Peer Group III

9.3.4. Europe, Peer Group IV

9.4. Concluding Remarks



10 AC MATRIX

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.2.1. Industry Attractiveness Analysis

10.2.2. Industry Competitiveness Analysis

10.2.3. GE / McKinsey Matrix

10.3. Concluding Remarks



11 MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

11.3. Overall Medical Device Label Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030

11.4. Medical Device Label Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Device Type, 2019-2030

11.5. Medical Device Label Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Labels, 2019-2030

11.6. Medical Device Label Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Material, 2019-2030

11.7. Medical Device Label Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Application Type, 2019-2030

11.8. Medical Device Label Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Geography, 2019, 2025 and 2030



12 SWOT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Strengths

12.3. Weaknesses

12.4. Opportunities

12.5. Threats

12.6. Concluding Remarks



13 EMERGING TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES IN MEDICAL DEVICE LABELING

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Recent Industrial Trends in Enterprise Labeling

13.3. Innovative Labeling Technologies

13.4. Commonly Used Label Design and Printing Software

13.5. Drivers of the Labeling Industry

13.5.1. Growth in Intellectual Property

13.5.2. Technological Advances and Innovative Devices

13.6. Concluding Remarks



14 APPENDIX 1: LIST OF COMPANIES THAT OFFER LABELING SERVICE AS A PART OF MEDICAL DEVICE MANUFACTURING



15 APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



16 APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS INCLUDED IN THE DATABASE / MENTIONED IN THIS REPORT

