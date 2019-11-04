Natural air fresheners Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “2019 Global and Regional Natural air fresheners Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

In the year 2017, the World Natural air freshener market value was USD 10,150.6 million. However, the market witnessed a massive growth with time. So, the new market report suggests that by the end of 2025, the global market value will reach USD 13, 280.2 million. The compound annual growth rate is estimated to be around 4 percent during the forecast period, i.e., from 2019 to 2025. The major reason behind such growth is the rising demand for air fresheners made from organic elements.

Speaking about air fresheners, they are the products which release fragrances to prevent bad odor in a house or a car. They come with various ingredients, such as fragrances, aerosol propellants, and solvents, which effectively eliminate unpleasant smells from the place. It absorbs the odor, masking the unpleasant odor in the room air. It is widely used across different sectors, such as industrials, residential as well as commercials. An increase in concern about the air quality has led to a massive demand for Natural air fresheners across the world.

On the other hand, the report also suggests that rising disposal income and changing lifestyles also are anticipated to propel the growth of the market for such fresheners. Besides, the increasing number of pet owners, considerable growth of car sales, and increase in consumers’ willingness to buy high-quality air freshers are all set to drive the global market. But the increasing cost of production can affect growth. However, increasing changes in lifestyles provide a better opportunity for the use of such products.

Market Segmentation Analysis of the Product

The entire market for Natural air fresheners is segmented on the basis of product type, end-users/applications, and geography. Based on the product type, it is divided into Dry, Liquid, and Solid. As per the report, the liquid segment will account for the maximum share in this segment. The reason is ease of availability across the world. Now, the end-users or application-based market segment includes Automobile, Commercial and Residential. The automobile industry segment is expected to dominate the market owing to increasing disposable income and rise in preference of people to buy premium air fresheners. Further, the automobile industry is also growing across the world.

Geographical Market Segmentation Analysis

The Global Natural air freshener market is split into different regions, i.e., Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report also includes major countries of the regions. They are India, Japan, Korea, China, the United States, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and more. In the year 2017, Europe witness prominent growth in the global market owing to increasing people’s standard of living and disposable income. However, now it is forecasted that the Asia Pacific region will grow at the highest rate. The reason behind this is increasing consumer awareness related to the environment and health. Besides, this region houses some leading air freshener manufacturers.

Latest Market News

Recently, P & G, a leading air freshener company in the world, announced about the unstoppable series of air fresheners that will last for a longer period and will not affect the fabric.

In 2015, Johnson acquired HomeBrands AS to expand its product line as well as business. The company is now working on a new type of organic room freshener.

