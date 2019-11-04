Patient Engagement Software Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Patient Engagement Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Overview:

Patient Engagement Software is a digital electronic system used to communicate with patients. It is utilized to provide patients educational resources, protocol reminders, and manage the overall patient-health provider relationship. A patient engagement software aims to connect patients and their relatives with healthcare professionals regardless of their geographical location. It can also be used to report pain scores and mobility levels. A patient engagement software can be accessed by patients on a smartphone, tablet, or computer. The common features of a patient engagement software include secure messaging, appointment scheduling, prescription refills, and online bill payments.

The most attractive feature of a patient engagement software is the view-download-transmit feature. Patients can view their lab results and other health information, download them, and also transmit them for consultation. A Patient engagement software also help reduce unnecessary visits to the emergency room. Any medical issue can be quickly consulted via the patient engagement software thus making it easy for ailing patients to receive quick medical care. A patient engagement software aims to provide quick and affordable healthcare to every person.

A patient engagement software also enhances patient experience. Patients feel more connected and cared for by their healthcare providers. With increased coordination between patients and their healthcare providers, the care team’s efficiency increases. The data collection becomes automated and the staff has to spend less time doing the same. In 2014, the global patient engagement software market was valued at $5.5 billion. It has witnessed significant growth and as of 2019, it stands at a global market value of $13.7 billion.

Segmentation:

The global patient engagement software market is segmented by type into three categories. These are on-premise solutions, web-based solutions, and cloud solutions. In 2018, the web-based patient engagement software had the highest market share at 75%. However, owing to the flexible and scalable nature of cloud solutions, this market segment of patient engagement software is expected to show significant growth. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into health management, home healthcare management, financial health management, and social health management. With people increasingly looking to receive medical care at home, the home healthcare management market is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

The five regions of the world analyzed for the patient engagement software market are North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. In North America, the decrease in life expectancy is set to promote the health management patient engagement software market. In 2017, on the basis of sales market share, North America led the patient engagement software market at 42% closely followed by Europe standing at 28%. Globally, the patient engagement software market is set to witness a 19.8% increase in CAGR.

Industry News:

Currently, the key players in the patient engagement software market are IBM, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth, Healthagen, Allscripts, Get Well Network, Medecision, Lincor Solutions, Orion Health, Get Real, and Oneview. The demand for patient engagement software has been increasing in the market because of which these players are coming up with new interactive technologies. Interactive educational tools, digital care plans, and virtual health coaches are becoming increasingly popular.

