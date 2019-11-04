Global Intravenous Equipment Market Share,Types, Business Trend,Growth,Sales and Drivers, Key Players Report 2025

New statistical report “Global Intravenous Equipment Market 2019-2025” has been featured by wiseguyreports to its extensive database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report, the global Intravenous Equipment market is expected to witness growth over the next few years. Intravenous therapy (IV) is a therapy that delivers liquid substances directly into a vein and injections or infusions are used to deliver the liquid. Presently, IV therapy is one of the best choices available and the growing demand for IV therapy will fuel the demand for the related equipment as well. The intravenous equipment is the device which is used the intravenous process.

Some of the key factors that are driving the market include the growing burden of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes mainly due to the increasing geriatric population, advancement in technology is expected to escalate the global intravenous equipment market growth in the approaching years. The increasing geriatric patients which further have increased the number of surgeries in hospitals will further boost the intravenous equipment market as well.

However, higher chances of medication errors, strict regulatory actions and the absence of wireless connectivity at the surgical centers might hamper the growth of intravenous equipment in the coming years.

Top Key Players

Becton Dickinson and Company

B.Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

Fresenius SE

ICU Medical

Smiths Medical

Moog

Terumo Corporation

C.R. Bard

AngioDynamics

Market Segmentation

The global Intravenous Equipment market has been segregated into type and application. Based on the type, the market has been divided into Infusion Pump, Catheter, Blood Administration Set, Securement Device and Needleless Connector. Infusion pumps are used mostly in case of IV therapy and Europe is the largest region in the infusion pump market which is mainly due to the establishment of well-developed medical infrastructure in the region. Based on the application, the market is divided into Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, and Ambulatory Care Center. Hospitals’ end-use segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years which is mainly due to growing number of hospitalizations and increased surgical procedures.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global market of the Intravenous Equipment has been segmented across North America (US, Canada, Mexico are covered), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc) India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa). In terms of revenue, North American holds the largest market share of intravenous equipment which is mainly due to the growing demand for ever-more surgical procedures in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Growing need of IV therapy will further influence the global intravenous equipment market in the coming years and the leading players that are operational in the market might form new alliances with other companies and launch new types of equipment for the medical procedure which will prove favorable for the growth of the market.

