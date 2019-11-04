Global Automated People Mover System Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
The Automated People Mover System market report is a compilation of dynamics,regional analysis,competitive landscape and other important aspects of Market.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automated People Mover System Market Overview
As stated in a report, the global automated people mover system market is likely to grow deeply. Automated people mover system is a small automated guide that is used in many areas including, amusement parts, etc to transport passengers. It is used for the short rides to transfer a relatively large group of passengers per ride in a small timescale
Multiple factors are expected to influence the market growth. The market growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the eco-friendly benefits attached to it. The automated people mover is much more economical and eco-friendlier as compared to bus and other passenger transportation system which is influencing the global automated people mover system market in the coming years.
The report also examines factors that influence the growth of Automated People Mover System along with detailing the key trends, drivers and restraining factors as well that are hampering its growth.
Market Segmentation
The global market for automated people mover system has been segregated into type and application. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into a monorail, Duorail, Automated Guide Way Transit Or Maglev and others. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into airports, Urban Transit, Amusement Parks, Shopping or Commercial Center and others.
Major Key Players
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Bombardier
Ansaldo STS (Hitachi)
TPI Composites
Strukton
Doppelmayr Cable Car (Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group)
Chance Rides, Inc.
Parry People Movers Ltd.
POMA
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
