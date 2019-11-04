Global Sports Nutrition Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth,Top Competitors,Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Sports Nutrition Market is studied and analysed with the help of a complete backdrop analysis.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sports Nutrition Market 2019-2025

As per the latest data, the global sports nutrition market is expected to increase in an inspiring way. The sports nutrition market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years which is mainly due to change in lifestyle and surge in the number of recreational users. Also, growing health awareness among people, growing demand for these products among sportsperson and athletes in addition to increasing number of health clubs and fitness centres are inspiring end users to consume these sports nutrition which is likely to boost this market.

Some other factors that are expected to propel the market size include rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income that will fuel the market size of sports nutrition. Furthermore, expanding base of health-conscious population, rising cases of sedentary diseases and government initiatives towards promoting heath education are anticipated to foster the growth of the market in the coming years.

The expansion of distribution channels is also anticipated to open numerous opportunities for this market in the coming years. However, the availability of cheaper counterfeit products might affect the sales of sports nutrition in the coming years.

Top key Players

Atlantic Multipower UK

CLIF Bar & Company

Glanbia

ProAction

Weider Global Nutrition

Global Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation

Segment by Type

Sports Protein Powder

Sports Protein Ready-To-Drink (RTD)

Non-Protein Products

Sports Protein Bars

Segment by Application

Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

Small Retail

Drug & Specialty Stores

Fitness Institutions

Online Retail

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global market of sports nutrition has been analyzed across Northern America, Europe, India, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia. North American region represents the leading revenue share in 2017 and is expected to grow in the future as well which is mainly due to the establishment of a large number of gyms and health & fitness centers. Also, favorable initiatives motivate sports participation in different activities which in turn increases the demand for sports nutrition among people. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

