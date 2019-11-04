Global Sports Nutrition Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth,Top Competitors,Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2025
The global Sports Nutrition Market is studied and analysed with the help of a complete backdrop analysis.
As per the latest data, the global sports nutrition market is expected to increase in an inspiring way. The sports nutrition market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years which is mainly due to change in lifestyle and surge in the number of recreational users. Also, growing health awareness among people, growing demand for these products among sportsperson and athletes in addition to increasing number of health clubs and fitness centres are inspiring end users to consume these sports nutrition which is likely to boost this market.
Some other factors that are expected to propel the market size include rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income that will fuel the market size of sports nutrition. Furthermore, expanding base of health-conscious population, rising cases of sedentary diseases and government initiatives towards promoting heath education are anticipated to foster the growth of the market in the coming years.
The expansion of distribution channels is also anticipated to open numerous opportunities for this market in the coming years. However, the availability of cheaper counterfeit products might affect the sales of sports nutrition in the coming years.
Top key Players
Atlantic Multipower UK
CLIF Bar & Company
Glanbia
ProAction
Weider Global Nutrition
Global Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation
Segment by Type
Sports Protein Powder
Sports Protein Ready-To-Drink (RTD)
Non-Protein Products
Sports Protein Bars
Segment by Application
Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers
Small Retail
Drug & Specialty Stores
Fitness Institutions
Online Retail
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Detailed Regional Analysis
The global market of sports nutrition has been analyzed across Northern America, Europe, India, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia. North American region represents the leading revenue share in 2017 and is expected to grow in the future as well which is mainly due to the establishment of a large number of gyms and health & fitness centers. Also, favorable initiatives motivate sports participation in different activities which in turn increases the demand for sports nutrition among people. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.
