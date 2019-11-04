Casual Pants Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Casual Pants Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Casual Pants Market 2019

Market Overview

Casual pants, more commonly referred to as jeans are one of the most popular types of pants. They are so common, people find it hard not to include them in their daily and partywear. Casual pants refer to clothing which is relaxed, spontaneous, and occasional. The utilitarian use of casual pants makes it more convenient and popular to wear. These pants are available for both men and women. The global casual pants market has been on the rise over the years. The endless options for styles, washes, and fits make casual pants an easy to go for product available.

The following top manufacturers are covered:

H&M

ZARA

Uniqlo

Louis Vuitton

Hermes

Rolex

Coach

Tommy Hilfiger

GAP

Hanes

ESPRIT

JACK&JONES

LEE

levi's

La Chapelle

Only

Vero Moda

Many different looks can be created with one single pair of casual pants. Nowadays, people choose the clothing based on the preference of the style and comfort which casual pants do provide. There is an interesting array of styles when it comes to casual pants like denim, high- waisted, skinny, cargo pants and many more. The casual pants can be worn without washing just after the first or second use which provides the suitability, convenience, and comfort for the users. The casual pants also provide versatility.

The casual pants are worth investing the money on. The availability and durability of casual pants make it more popular. The global casual pants market report has analyzed an increased growth in the manufacturing and selling of casual pants. Different manufacturers use different techniques and materials to produce casual pants. The key brands in this market have had a lot of experience in producing good quality jeans. The wide-ranging variety of brands available in stores makes it easier for the customer to differentiate and choose the desired ones.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation can be done based on two types, women’s and men’s pants. The global purchases for jeans are almost equal in men and women. Fashion brands have launched different fabric casual pants with different designs that offer many choices for the customers. All body fit sizes of casual pants are available at the stores. The collaboration with celebrities for launching casual pants have also benefited the fashion market. And based on the application, the market segment can be split into two categories, i.e., supermarkets or malls, e-commerce, specialty stores, and others. The digital age of today is promoting e-commerce stores on a larger basis. The demand for casual pants is increasing hence the key brands have launched websites for online shopping on a vast level.

Regional Overview

Regions like North America, China, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and Japan are the major regions contributing to the casual pants market. These regions are the home to many famous labels which have been producing a lot of quality casual pants for the past many years. The customer choice in terms of fashion and comfort has changed within the past few years. This has led to the fashion brands to reinvent the way of manufacturing and producing pants. Some fashion brands have adjusted to this shift by expanding their product range. The key players are now also focusing on the strength of the clothing in the face of the competition.

Industry News

Madewell brand has announced that it will finally break free of its struggling parent company J. Crew after the brand filed to go public. In another report, a female-led start-up Tinctorium is making denim a more sustainable business. Co-founders Michelle Zhu and Tammy Hsu have patented biotechnology to create “green jeans” which will turn sugar into indigo blue dye, creating a cleaner earth by making one pair of casual pants at a time.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Market Overview

Manufacturers Profiles

Global Casual Pants Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Casual Pants Global Market Analysis by Regions

North America Casual Pants by Country

Europe Casual Pants by Country

Asia-Pacific Casual Pants by Country

South America Casual Pants by Country

Africa and Middle East Casual Pants by Countries

Casual Pants Global Market Segment by Type

Casual Pants Global Market Segment by Application

Casual Pants Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..



