Independent SMO Panthera Biopartners launches with its first clinical trial site in the UK

Artist’s impression of Preston site

Independent SMO (Site Management Organisation) Panthera Biopartners has opened its first clinical trials site in Preston, Lancashire, UK.

PRESTON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR MEDIA INFORMATION:Simon Vane PercyVane Percy & Roberts(t) +44 (0)1737 821 891 / +44(0)7710 005 910(e) simon@vanepercy.comIndependent SMO Panthera Biopartners launches with its first clinical trial site in the UK• First clinical trial site in Preston, North England, open for business• Three trials already in the pipeline• At least three further sites to open in the UK in 2020• Dr Ian Smith founder of Synexus - the world’s largest SMO - is one of the founders of Panthera• In discussions on international expansionIndependent SMO (Site Management Organisation) Panthera Biopartners has opened its first clinical trials site in Preston, Lancashire, UK. The clinical trial site, which is the first of a number of planned sites in the UK and overseas, is already involved in implementing trials on behalf of its clients from CROs and pharma companies.Panthera Biopartners was founded by Dr Ian Smith, who previously founded Synexus and Professor John Lyon, who was previously a global executive in CRO Covance and a serial entrepreneur. The company is presently raising it’s “A” round of finance which will be concluded shortly.Panthera is initially aiming at recruiting patients and running clinical trials in therapy areas which are traditionally managed in primary care including cardiac disease, allergies, migraine, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, diabetes etc.In the New Year the company is looking at NASH in primary care and Oncology and Neurology for secondary care.The Panthera team has very wide experience in providing feasibility, recruitment, running of clinical trials and retention across a broad range of therapy areas. All the healthcare staff at the Preston Panthera site are GCP trained with considerable experience in the recruiting of patients and running of clinical trials.Dr Ian Smith, Founder and Medical Director of Panthera commented “It has been so encouraging talking to CROs and major pharma companies. They have really welcomed the entry of Panthera Biopartners as an independent SMO which incorporates new technology into the running of clinical trials and the recruitment of patients.We plan to have a number of sites up and running by the first quarter of 2020 with an ongoing expansion program across the UK and overseas.”Panthera will be shortly announcing a CEO and other senior appointments.Panthera Biopartners – an Independent Site Management OrganisationPanthera Biopartners was founded by Dr Ian Smith – founder of Synexus - and Professor John Lyon – previously senior executive in Covance and serial entrepreneur - in Jul 2019 to provide CROs and pharma clients with services relating to the recruitment and running of clinical trials at customised clinical trial sites by GCP trained healthcare professionals.The first Panthera site was opened in Preston, Lancashire, UK in October 2019. Further sites are planned in Glasgow and Rochdale in early 2020 with further sites under negotiation. Panthera is initially focused on therapeutic areas traditionally managed in primary care.



