World Smart Machines Market Analysis, 2019-2024: Evaluations of Autonomous Robots, Expert Systems, Intelligent Assistants, Neurocomputers, and Wearable Devices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Machines in Enterprise, Industrial Automation, and IIoT by Technology, Product, Solution, and Industry Verticals 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research evaluates the smart machine market ecosystem including technology building blocks, leading company strategies, products and services.

The report evaluates various Smart Machine solutions, products, and services including Autonomous Robots, Expert Systems, Intelligent Assistants, Neurocomputers, and Wearable Devices.

This study also evaluates the Hardware, Embedded Software, and Related Services for Smart Machines.

The report also assesses the market for smart machines in many industry verticals including Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Banking, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Security, Transportation and Logistics.

Smart Machines collectively represent intelligent devices, machinery, equipment, and embedded automation software that perform repetitive tasks and solve complex problems autonomously. Along with Artificial Intelligence, IoT connectivity, and M2M communications, smart machines are a key component of smart systems, which include many emerging technologies such as smart dust, neurocomputing, and advanced robotics. Smart machines will also benefit significantly from advancements in the convergence of AI and IoT, also known as the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT).



The drivers for enterprise and industrial adoption of smart machines include improvements in the smart workplace, smart data discovery, cognitive automation, and more. Currently conceived smart machine products include autonomous robots (such as service robots), self-driving vehicles, expert systems (such as medical decision support systems), medical robots, intelligent assistants (such as automated online assistants), virtual private assistants (Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, etc.), embedded software systems (such as machine monitoring and control systems), neurocomputers (such as purpose-built intelligent machines), and smart wearable devices.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Smart Machines in Perspective

1.2 Smart Machine Drivers

1.3 Smart Machine Market Development

1.4 Smart Machine Industry Dynamics



2 Smart Machine Ecosystem

2.1 Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence

2.2 Sensor Networks and Smart Dust

2.3 Application Specific Algorithm and Machine Learning

2.4 Purpose Built Smart Machines and Neurocomputers

2.5 Intelligent Automation and Robotic Process Automation

2.6 Industrial Automation System

2.7 Workplace Automation Systems

2.8 IoT and Smart Systems

2.9 5G, MEC, and Cloud Computing



3 Smart Machine Market Analysis and Forecasts

3.1 Global Market Forecast 2019-2024

3.1.1 Total Smart Machine Market

3.1.2 Smart Machine Product Market

3.1.3 Smart Machine Technology Market

3.1.3.1 Smart Machine Cognitive Technology Market

3.1.3.1.1 Smart Machine Robotics Technology Market

3.1.3.2 Smart Machine Neurocomputing Technology Market

3.1.4 Smart Machine Market Segment

3.1.4.1 Smart Machine Market in Industry Verticals

3.2 Regional Market Forecast 2019-2024

3.2.1 Smart Machine Regional Market

3.2.2 APAC Smart Machine Market

3.2.3 North America Smart Machine Market

3.2.4 Europe Smart Machine Market

3.2.5 MEA Smart Machine Market

3.2.6 Latin America Smart Machine Market



4 Company Analysis

4.1 IBM Corporation

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.1.2 Strategic Initiative

4.2 Google Inc.

4.3 Narrative Science Inc.

4.4 Apple Inc.

4.5 Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

4.6 Microsoft Corporation

4.7 General Electric Co.

4.8 Rockwell Automation Inc.

4.9 ABB Ltd.

4.10 LG Electronics

4.11 NVIDIA Corporation

4.12 SparkCognition Inc.

4.13 Cisco Systems

4.14 Koninklijke Philips N.V

4.15 Axis Communications AB

4.16 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.17 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

4.18 Baidu Inc.

4.19 KUKA AG

4.20 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

4.21 Rethink Robotics

4.22 BAE Systems

4.23 Honeywell International Inc.



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



6 Appendix: General Purpose AI Market Analysis and Forecasts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4xmde

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.