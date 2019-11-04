Pinduoduo to Report Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on Nov 20, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”) (NASDAQ: PDD), an innovative and fast growing “new e-commerce” platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2019, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019.



Pinduoduo’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Nov 20, 2019 (8:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International +65-6713-5090 China 4006-208-038 US +1-845-675-0437 UK +44-203-621-4779 Hong Kong +852-3018-6771 Passcode: Pinduoduo

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 7:59 AM ET on Nov 28, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in +61-2-8199-0299 US +1-646-254-3697 Passcode: 6476266

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Pinduoduo’s website at http://investor.pinduoduo.com/ .



About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is an innovative and fast growing “new e-commerce” platform that provides buyers with value-for-money merchandise and a fun and interactive shopping experience. The Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of attractively priced merchandise, featuring a dynamic social shopping experience that leverages social networks effectively.

For more information, please visit http://investor.pinduoduo.com/ .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Pinduoduo Inc.

investor@pinduoduo.com

internationalmedia@pinduoduo.com







