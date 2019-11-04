Quotient Limited Provides Positive Updates on MosaiQ’s Initial Serological Disease Screening and Expanded Immunohematology Microarrays, on Hypercare Launch and on a Successful Facility Audit and Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Positive results from the initial Serological Disease Screening microarray US field trial



Positive Verification and Validation data for expanded Immunohematology microarray

An additional three Hypercare launch sites initiated in 2019

Successful ISO 13485 : 2016 audit of MosaiQ microarray manufacturing facility

Second quarter product revenues ahead of plan growing 14% to $7.1 million

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY, Channel Islands, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) (Quotient or the Company), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, provided updates on several important developments in connection with the transformational MosaiQ multiplexing platform. These included successful preliminary results from the US field trial for the initial serological disease screening (SDS I) microarray, paving the way for the first (Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submission for MosaiQ; positive Verification and Validation (V&V) data for the expanded immunohematology (IH II) microarray, the final step required prior to the commencement of field trials in the United States and Europe; the successful conclusion of a follow up ISO 13485 : 2016 audit of its MosaiQ manufacturing facility; the initiation of another three hypercare launch sites and continued strong top line product revenue growth of 14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 in addition to the recognition of $750,000 of product development milestone payments.

“I am very pleased to report so many positive developments in connection with MosaiQ this quarter. We have successfully conducted our first US field trial for the SDS I panel. We also completed the critical V&V study for the IH II microarray with results that inspire our confidence in both its upcoming European and U.S. field trials and in its ultimate value for customers around the world,” commented Franz Walt, Quotient’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Walt continued, “Add to this the successful completion of the recent MosaiQ manufacturing facility audit and the initiation of three additional hypercare launch sites, with customer feedback that has been very positive, all of which combine to make me feel confident that we are on track for meaningful commercial success in the near future.”

Expanded IH Antigen Assay V&V Data

Antigen Type A B D C c E e K Cw Concordance 99.6% 100% 99.3% 99.4% 99.7% 100% 100% 100% 100% Antigen Type k Kpa Fya Fyb Jka Jkb N S Leb Concordance 98.9% 99.3% 98.8% 99.7% 98.6% 98.9% 100% 97.7% 98.1%

This study reflects 723 samples tested. Plans include the commencement of field trials in the fourth calendar quarter.

Preliminary Initial SDS Microarray US field trial performance

Pathogen Sensitivity % Specificity % Syphilis 99.4% 99.7% CMV 99.7% 94.8%

In the U.S. field trial, in excess of 5,000 samples were tested for Syphilis and for CMV.

MosaiQ Platform

MosaiQ, Quotient's next-generation platform is designed to deliver fast, comprehensive antigen typing, antibody detection and disease screening results, using a single low volume sample in a high throughput automated format. MosaiQ represents a transformative and highly disruptive unified testing platform for transfusion diagnostics. Feasibility has also been demonstrated with respect to the detection of nucleic acids (DNA or RNA) using the MosaiQ platform. Through MosaiQ, Quotient expects to deliver substantial value to donor testing laboratories worldwide by providing affordable, routine comprehensive characterization and screening of blood products, on a single automated instrument platform. MosaiQ is designed to radically reduce labor costs and complexity associated with existing practice.

Regulatory and Commercial Milestones

Initial European Regulatory Approval – Quotient filed for European regulatory approval for its initial MosaiQ immunohematology (IH) microarray in late September 2018 and was notified of its approval on April 30, 2019.

European Commercialization – Following the CE mark for the initial IH microarray, Quotient has commenced a hypercare launch with four of ten selected customers.

Ongoing Microarray Menu Development – Quotient’s planned activities for the expansion of the IH and SDS testing menus continue during the second half of calendar 2019 and include the completion of the V&V concordance study for the expanded IH microarray menu which we announced in October 2019.

Field Trials – Quotient expects to commence European field trials with the expanded IH microarray menu in the fourth quarter of calendar 2019 with U.S. field trial activity following shortly thereafter. Quotient has completed U.S. field trial activity for the initial SDS microarray and expects to commence European and U.S. field trials for the expanded SDS microarray in the first half of calendar 2020.

Ongoing Regulatory Approval Process – Quotient completed a CE mark submission for the initial SDS microarray on June 30, 2019. Quotient expects to file for U.S. regulatory approval for the initial SDS microarray during the fourth quarter of calendar year 2019. U.S. and European regulatory submissions for the expanded IH microarray are expected during the first half of calendar year 2020 and for the expanded SDS microarray in the second half of 2020.

Franz Walt commented, “We continue to deliver on the plans that we made over a year and a half ago. While not everything has gone according to plan, some things like SDS I are progressing better than expected. There were also slight delays with IH II due to a raw material supply challenge, which we have now resolved, and delayed access to certain rare sample material required for verification testing.” Mr. Walt added, “We are now focused on menu expansion and market access, and this quarter’s performance on key milestones reinforces my confidence on both fronts.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“The conventional reagent business recognized product sales of $7.1 million in the second quarter, up 14% year over year. Strong first half top line performance was driven by 7% growth in sales to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers, while direct product sales grew 28%,” said Franz Walt. Mr. Walt added, “Gross margin on product sales of 44.1% in the quarter was in line with the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and up from 27.1% last year, which was adversely impacted by incremental manufacturing costs related to bringing our Allan Robb Campus (ARC) on line while continuing to operate our previous conventional reagent production facility. Milestone payments earned from the approval for sale in the United States of certain rare antisera reagents developed for a key OEM customer contributed $0.7 million of other revenues in the quarter.”

Key revenue and profit results are summarized below (expressed in thousands):

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Product sales —OEM customers $ 4,696 $ 4,378 $ 10,431 $ 10,025 Product sales — direct customers and distributors 2,400 1,869 4,834 4,086 Other revenues 750 — 750 19 Total revenue $ 7,846 $ 6,247 $ 16,015 $ 14,130 Product sales from standing orders (%) 71 % 70 % 70 % 67 % Gross profit $ 3,876 $ 1,695 $ 7,481 $ 5,513 Gross profit as a % of total revenue 49.4 % 27.1 % 46.7 % 39.0 % Gross margin on product sales (%) 44.1 % 27.1 % 44.1 % 38.9 % Operating (loss) $ (18,441 ) $ (21,064 ) $ (36,864 ) $ (39,601 )

Capital expenditures totaled $1.4 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared with $0.2 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Quotient ended the quarter with $72.8 million in available cash and other short-term investments and $151.0 million of debt and $8.7 million in an offsetting long-term cash reserve account.

Outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

Total product sales are still expected to be in the range of $30 to $31 million for the full fiscal year. Other revenues (product development fees) of approximately $1.0 million are also expected in the fiscal year. Full year other revenues includes $0.7 million already earned in the first half of fiscal 2020. Forecasted other revenues assumes the receipt of milestone payments contingent upon achievement of regulatory approval for certain products under development. The receipt of such milestone payments involves risks and uncertainties.

Operating loss, reflecting incremental investments in our development priorities, is expected to be in the range of $75 to $80 million including approximately $18.5 million of non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization and stock compensation.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $5 to $7 million.

Product sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 are expected to be in the range of $7.1 to $7.5 million, compared with $6.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Quarterly product sales can fluctuate depending upon the shipment cycles for red blood cell based products, which account for approximately two-thirds of current product sales. These products typically experience 13 shipment cycles per year, equating to three shipments of each product per quarter, except for one quarter per year when four shipments occur. The timing of shipment of bulk antisera products to OEM customers may also move revenues from quarter to quarter. Some seasonality in demand is also experienced around holiday periods in both Europe and the United States. As a result of these factors, Quotient expects to continue to see seasonality and quarter-to-quarter variations in product sales. The timing of product development fees included in other revenues is mostly dependent upon the achievement of pre-negotiated project milestones.

Conference Call

Quotient will host a conference call on Monday, November 4th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2020 financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 in the U.S. or 1-201-689-8560 outside the U.S. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at www.quotientbd.com .

A replay of this conference call will be available through November 11, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 outside the U.S. The replay access code is 13695324.

About Quotient Limited

Building on 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding our expectations of continued growth, the development, regulatory approval, commercialization and impact of MosaiQ and other new products (including the application of MosaiQ to infectious disease diagnostics), current estimates of third quarter and full year fiscal 2020 operating results and expectations regarding our future funding sources. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include delays or denials of regulatory approvals or clearances for products or applications; market acceptance of our products; the impact of competition; the impact of facility expansions and expanded product development, clinical, sales and marketing activities on operating expenses; delays or other unforeseen problems with respect to manufacturing, product development or field trial studies; adverse results in connection with any ongoing or future legal proceeding; continued or worsening adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; as well as the other risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Quotient disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The Quotient logo and MosaiQ™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

Quotient Limited

Condensed Consolidated Statements Of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Product sales $ 7,096 $ 6,247 $ 15,265 $ 14,111 Other revenues 750 — 750 19 Total revenue 7,846 6,247 16,015 14,130 Cost of revenue 3,970 4,552 8,534 8,617 Gross profit 3,876 1,695 7,481 5,513 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 2,253 1,845 4,833 4,126 Research and development, net 13,083 12,998 24,736 25,568 General and administrative expense 6,981 7,916 14,776 15,420 Total operating expense 22,317 22,759 44,345 45,114 Operating loss (18,441 ) (21,064 ) (36,864 ) (39,601 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (7,291 ) (5,819 ) (13,376 ) (8,935 ) Other, net (1,244 ) (468 ) (294 ) (3,980 ) Other expense, net (8,535 ) (6,287 ) (13,670 ) (12,915 ) Loss before income taxes (26,976 ) (27,351 ) (50,534 ) (52,516 ) Provision for income taxes (14 ) (11 ) (27 ) (22 ) Net loss $ (26,990 ) $ (27,362 ) $ (50,561 ) $ (52,538 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in fair value of effective portion of

foreign currency cash flow hedges $ (158 ) $ (29 ) $ (278 ) $ (361 ) Unrealized gain on short-term investments 47 221 194 247 Foreign currency (loss) gain (11 ) 373 (1,025 ) 730 Provision for pension benefit obligation 48 36 96 72 Other comprehensive (loss) income (74 ) 601 (1,013 ) 688 Comprehensive loss $ (27,064 ) $ (26,761 ) $ (51,574 ) $ (51,850 ) Net loss available to ordinary shareholders

- basic and diluted $ (26,990 ) $ (27,362 ) $ (50,561 ) $ (52,538 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.41 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (1.07 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and

diluted 66,291,548 52,059,037 66,185,501 48,944,896





Quotient Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) (Unaudited)





September 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,816 $ 4,096 Short-term investments 66,997 90,729 Trade accounts receivable, net 4,329 3,348 Inventories 18,060 15,551 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,744 3,202 Total current assets 98,946 116,926 Restricted cash 9,007 7,507 Property and equipment, net 42,041 47,293 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,305 — Intangible assets, net 663 751 Deferred income taxes 578 605 Other non-current assets 4,427 4,688 Total assets $ 176,967 $ 177,770 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,942 $ 5,936 Accrued compensation and benefits 4,202 6,149 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,511 12,458 Current portion of operating lease liability 2,822 — Current portion of deferred lease rental benefit — 435 Current portion of finance lease obligation 443 471 Total current liabilities 24,920 25,449 Long-term debt 151,021 121,855 Operating lease liability, less current portion 19,808 — Deferred lease rental benefit, less current portion — 1,144 Finance lease obligation, less current portion 620 865 Defined benefit pension plan obligation 7,639 7,368 7% Cumulative redeemable preference shares 19,900 19,375 Total liabilities 223,908 176,056 Total shareholders' (deficit) equity (46,941 ) 1,714 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 176,967 $ 177,770





Quotient Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands) (Unaudited)





Six months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (50,561 ) $ (52,538 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,070 6,422 Share-based compensation 2,179 2,503 Increase in deferred lease rentals 148 197 Swiss pension obligation 363 309 Amortization of deferred debt issue costs 5,041 2,159 Accrued preference share dividends 525 525 Deferred income taxes 27 22 Net change in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (1,161 ) 201 Inventories (2,874 ) 315 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (63 ) (3,886 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (1,764 ) (691 ) Other assets (648 ) 3,371 Net cash used in operating activities (42,718 ) (41,091 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Increase in short-term investments (15,000 ) (59,000 ) Realization of short-term investments 38,926 — Purchase of property and equipment (2,558 ) (1,639 ) Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 21,368 (60,639 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of finance leases (210 ) (231 ) Proceeds from drawdown of new debt 25,000 36,000 Debt issuance costs and fees paid to noteholders (874 ) (1,213 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and warrants 377 49,242 Net cash generated from financing activities 24,293 83,798 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 277 3,800 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,220 (14,132 ) Beginning cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,603 25,205 Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 14,823 $ 11,073 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Income taxes paid $ — $ — Interest paid $ 7,239 $ 5,069 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,816 $ 3,562 Restricted cash 9,007 7,511 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 14,823 $ 11,073



