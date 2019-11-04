California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (the “Company”) (OTCQX-CALB), the parent company of California Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.



Net income was $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of $546 thousand or 21% compared to $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $510 thousand or 20% compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $6.4 million representing a decrease of $182 thousand or 3% compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2018.

Per share earnings of $0.25 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.31 for the second quarter of 2019 and $0.34 in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, per share earnings of $0.79 compared to $0.94 for the same period in 2018. Per share earnings for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 reflect, in part, the impact of the Company’s capital raise completed in August of 2018 which increased shares outstanding by 1.18 million or 18%.

“Results for the quarter and year to date reflect the substantial impact of our recently-launched expansion initiatives, which extend our markets and enhance our treasury and systems capabilities,” stated Thomas A. Sa, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, “This expansion is as envisioned for the capital we raised in the third quarter last year. We expect to build momentum with these investments into the coming years as we continue our pace of growth and begin to drive improved operating leverage.”

Financial Highlights

Financial Position

September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018

Total assets increased by $140.0 million, or 15% to a record level of $1.10 billion.

Gross loans increased by $150.6 million, or 19% to a record level of $935.7 million.

Total deposits increased by $97.5 million, or 12% to a record level of $923.9 million.

Total equity increased by $10.7 million, or 9% to $129.0 million.

Income Statement

Three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018

Net income decreased by $510 thousand, or 20% to $2.0 million.

Net interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 13% to $10.4 million.

Total revenue increased $1.5 million, or 15% to $11.7 million.

Operating expenses increased $2.2 million, or 35%, to $8.4 million.

Income Statement

Nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018

Net income decreased by $182 thousand, or 3% to $6.4 million.

Net interest income increased by $4.1 million, or 16% to $30.4 million.

Total revenue increased by $4.3 million, or 15% to $33.5 million.

Operating expenses increased by $4.1 million, or 21%, to $23.4 million.

Balance Sheet

Total assets reached a record $1.10 billion as of September 30, 2019, up 15% or $140 million compared to a year ago.

Total asset growth was driven by growth in loans which increased by $151 million or 19% from $785 million at September 30, 2018, to $936 million at September 30, 2019. The largest categories of growth within the loan portfolio were in commercial real estate at $86 million and commercial & industrial loans at $73 million.

Total deposits increased by $98 million, or 12% to $924 million at September 30, 2019, from $826 million at September 30, 2018. Commercial noninterest-bearing deposits represented $32 million of total deposit growth and represented growth of 9% compared to September 30, 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits at September 30, 2019 were 40% of total deposits compared to 41% of total deposits at September 30, 2018. Growth in interest-bearing deposits of $65 million was comprised of growth in money market balances of $31 million and time deposits of $35 million, partially offset by a decline in interest-bearing demand deposits of $1 million.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.43% at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.63% at June 30, 2019 and 0.18% at September 30, 2018, with non-performing loans of $4.7 million, $6.6 million and $1.8 million, respectively, on those dates. The decrease in NPAs at September 30, 2019 compared to the prior quarter related to a partial charge-off on one commercial loan that was placed on nonaccrual and fully reserved in the second quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan losses decreased by $1.1 million, to $10.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans at September 30, 2019, compared to $11.5 million, or 1.26% of total loans at June 30, 2019 and $10.2 million, or 1.30% of total loans at September 30, 2018. The changes in the allowance were primarily the result of the charge-off taken in the third quarter of 2019, which partially offset provisions to accommodate loan growth.

Shareholder’s Equity

Total shareholder’s equity increased by $10.8 million, or 9% to $129.0 million at September 30, 2019, from $118.2 million at September 30, 2018. The increase is primarily attributed to earnings during the twelve month period totaling $8.6 million, and the remainder resulting from issuance under stock compensation plans and an increase in other comprehensive income. Tangible book value per common share increased by 9% between the periods, from $13.87 at September 30, 2018, to $15.08 at September 30, 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin – three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

Net interest income was $10.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.2 million or 13% from $9.2 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income includes an increase of $1.9 million in interest income comprised of increases in interest and fees on loans of $2.2 million and interest on investment securities of $197 thousand, offset in part by a decrease in interest earned on excess funds of $482 thousand. The increase in interest and fees on loans was primarily attributable to an increase in the average balance of loans outstanding of $159 million as the yield earned on loans was unchanged at 5.23%.

Partially offsetting the growth in interest income was an increase of $768 thousand in interest expense. The growth in interest expense was comprised of growth in interest expense paid on deposits of $723 thousand and interest expense on borrowed funds of $45 thousand. Growth in deposit expense was the result of growth in average interest bearing deposits of $63 million. In addition, interest expense on borrowed funds increased as a result of increased utilization of wholesale funding, which increased by $16 million on average in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same quarter one year earlier.

Compared to the same period one year earlier, average loan growth of $158 million outpaced growth in average deposits of $53 million. As a result, the loan to deposit ratio at September 30, 2019 increased to 103% from 90% one year earlier. In addition, average loans comprised 93% of average earning assets during the third quarter of 2019, which was an increase from 84% for the third quarter of 2018. Taken together, the impact of the higher loan to deposit ratio and the increase in loans as a percentage of average earning assets resulted in an increase in yield on average earning assets of 41 basis points to 5.05% in the third quarter of 2019 from 4.64% for the same period one year earlier.

Growth in average deposit balances in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 was centered in interest-bearing deposits, which increased $63 million or 13%. The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits also increased year over year by 41 basis points to 1.38% in the third quarter of 2019 compared .97% in the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits over the same period declined $12 million or 3%, averaging 38% of total deposits in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 42% for the same period in 2018. In addition, average borrowed funds to supplement funding increased $16 million or 147% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period one year earlier. Taken together, the result of growth in interest-bearing funding, both in volume and as a percentage of overall funding, and the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing funding was an increase in the average cost of funds of 29 basis points to 0.92% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to 0.63% for the same period one year earlier.

The combination of the strong average loan growth and increased deposit leverage during the third quarter of 2019, when compared to 2018, resulted in modest expansion of 14 basis points in net interest margin to 4.19% during the period compared to 4.05% in the 2018 quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin – nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $30.4 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 15.5% from the $26.3 million for the same period in 2018. During the nine month period the Bank benefited from a significant increase in average loan balances of $143 million or 19% to $889 million.

Average total interest-earning assets increased by $105 million, or 12% to $964 million during the 2019 period, and the average yield increased by 38 basis points to 5.03%, primarily as a result of the strong increase in average loan balances and higher balance sheet leverage. The average yield on total average loans including fees for the nine month period in 2019 was 5.21%, up by 13 basis points compared to the 5.08% yield during the same 2018 period. In addition, as growth in average loan balances outpaced growth in average deposits, the average loan to deposit ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 104% compared to 93% in the same period of 2018.

Of the $63 million increase in average total deposit balances between the nine month periods, $4 million were non-interest-bearing deposits while $59 million were interest-bearing. In addition, the overall cost of average total deposit balances was up by 28 basis points to 0.79% during the 2019 period compared to 0.51% during 2018. Average borrowed funds increased by $20.1 million to $34.6 million during the 2019 period while the average cost decreased to 2.91% in 2019 compared to 5.27% in 2018.

As a result of the strong increase in average loan balances and increased balance sheet leverage the net interest margin increased by 12 basis points to 4.21% during the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, compared to 4.09% for the same period in 2018.

Non-Interest Income and Expense – three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, non-interest income totaled $1.3 million, an increase of $334 thousand, or 36% from the three month period ended September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily the result of higher gains on loan sales during the current quarter compared to the 2018 quarter.

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, total non-interest expenses increased by $2.1 million, or 35% to $8.4 million compared to $6.2 million for the same 2018 quarter. Of the increase, $1.9 million was in net salaries and benefits expenses, the result of hiring key executive and support staff positions to support the Company’s expansion initiatives and continued growth.

Non-Interest Income and Expense – nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, non-interest income totaled $3.1 million, a $246 thousand, or 9% increase over the same period in 2018. This increase for the nine-month period was primarily the result of higher loan fee income and commercial deposit account analysis fees compared to the 2018 period.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, non-interest expenses increased by $4.1 million or 21% to $23.4 million compared to the same period in 2018. Of this increase, $3.4 million was in net salaries and benefits expenses, the result of hiring key executive and support staff positions to support the Company’s expansion initiatives and continued growth. In addition, operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included increases in occupancy and equipment related to the expansion of the Oakland facility, data processing costs related to enhancement of systems and professional and legal fees.

Closing Remarks

“We are pleased to have added significantly to our team of talent and capabilities to enable our continued success in building our franchise,” said Steve Shelton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe we are poised to execute on our strategic initiatives to responsibly grow our company while adding to our shareholders’ investment value.”

Please see our detailed Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Summary Financial Statements for more information.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB (formerly CABC). For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

California BanCorp

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751

President and Chief Executive Officer

seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775

Senior Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer and

Chief Operating Officer

tsa@bankcbc.com



Forward-Looking Information



Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Also, the Company’s actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected or previously reported due to additional risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware or does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

California BanCorp Financial Data as of September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) ($ Thousands) For the three months ended Change % For the nine months ended Change % Income Statement 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2018 QoQ YoY 9/30/2019

9/30/2018 YTDoYTD Interest and fees on loans $ 12,087 $ 11,743 $ 9,839 3 % 23 % $ 34,783 $ 28,323 23 %

Other interest income 471 478 756 (2 %) (38 %) 1,490 1,583 (6 %) Total interest income 12,557 12,221 10,595 3 % 19 % 36,273 29,906 21 % Interest on deposits 1,929 1,641 1,205 18 % 60 % 5,112 3,065 67 % Interest on borrowings and subordinated debentures 196 496 151 (61 %) 30 % 806 567 42 % Total interest expense 2,124 2,137 1,356 (1 %) 57 % 5,919 3,632 63 % Net interest income* 10,433 10,084 9,239 3 % 13 % 30,354 26,274 16 % Provision for loan loss 500 246 394 104 % 27 % 1,326 845 57 % Net interest income after provision 9,933 9,839 8,845 1 % 12 % 29,028 25,429 14 % Service charges and other account fees 245 312 350 (21 %) (30 %) 857 767 12 % Loan related fees 517 508 404 2 % 28 % 1,394 1,150 21 % Net gains on securities sales - - - 0 % 0 % - - 0

% Net gains on loan sales 212 - - 0 % 0 % 235 283 (17 %) Other 287 157 173 83 % 66 % 614 654 (6 %) Total non-interest income* 1,261 976 927 29 % 36 % 3,100 2,854 9 % Salaries and employee benefits 5,597 4,823 3,692 16 % 52 % 14,905 11,521 29

% Occupancy and equipment expenses 826 771 736 7 % 12 % 2,343 2,145 9 % Data processing, internet and software 524 418 373 25 % 40 % 1,361 1,115 22 % Professional and legal 355 290 340 22 % 4 % 1,003 686 46 % Other operating expenses 1,097 1,080 1,080 2 % 2 % 3,785 3,814 (1 %) Total operating expenses 8,399 7,383 6,221 14 % 35 % 23,397 19,281 21 % Net income before taxes 2,795 3,432 3,551 (19 %) (21 %) 8,732 9,002 (3 %) Income taxes 791 882 1,037 (10 %) (24 %) 2,309 2,397 (4 %) Net income $ 2,004 $ 2,550 $ 2,514 (21 %) (20 %) $ 6,423 $ 6,605 (3 %) *Revenue (net interest income + non-interest income) 11,694 11,060 10,166 6 % 15 % 33,455 29,128 15 % Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.32 $ 0.34 (21 %) (27 %) $ 0.80 $ 0.98 (18 %) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 (22 %) (27 %) $ 0.79 $ 0.94 (16 %) Average shares outstanding 8,051,729 8,046,635 7,361,383 8,040,196 6,828,105 Average diluted shares 8,135,337 8,124,165 7,499,978 8,120,376 7,056,646 For the three months ended Change $ Change %

Average Balance Sheet Items 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2018 QoQ YoY QoQ

YoY

Total Assets $ 1,063,923 $ 1,040,185 $ 962,254 $ 23,738 $ 101,670 2 % 11 % Total Loans 917,194 900,183 758,399 17,011 158,795 2 % 21 % Investments 36,902 39,817 15,417 (2,915 ) 21,485 -7 % 139 % Earning Assets 987,286 967,796 906,259 19,490 81,027 2 % 9 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 337,409 323,337 349,449 14,072 (12,040 ) 4 % -3 % Core Deposits 754,403 741,289 737,891 13,114 16,512 2 % 2 % Total Deposits 892,079 838,103 841,409 53,976 50,670 6 % 6 % Borrowings 27,065 66,128 10,954 (39,063 ) 16,111 -59 % 147 % Tangible Common Equity 120,833 117,969 97,827 2,863 23,005 2 % 24 % For the nine months ended Change Average Balance Sheet Items 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 $ % Total Assets $ 1,033,395 $ 910,843 $ 122,552 13 % Total Loans 889,191 745,851 143,340 19 % Investments 39,921 13,449 26,472 197 % Earning Assets 964,190 859,422 104,768 12 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 328,138 323,818 4,320 1 % Core Deposits 746,939 694,801 52,138 8 % Total Deposits 856,977 800,857 56,120 7 % Borrowings 34,558 14,418 20,140 140 % Tangible Common Equity 117,994 86,489 31,505 36 % At the periods ended Change $ Change %

Balance Sheet 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2018 QoQ YoY QoQ

YoY

Cash and equivalents $ 67,660 $ 55,396 $ 92,224 $ 12,264 $ (24,564 ) 22 % -27 % Investment securities 36,260 38,103 42,532 (1,843 ) (6,272 ) -5 % -15 % Other investments 4,402 4,402 3,536 - 866 0 % 24 % Commercial loans 402,303 388,131 329,539 14,172 72,764 4 % 22 % CRE loans 484,606 477,094 399,096 7,512 85,510 2 % 21 % Construction and land loans 32,547 30,611 40,207 1,936 (7,660 ) 6 % -19 % Other loans 16,214 16,520 16,270 (306 ) (56 ) -2 % 0 % Loans 935,670 912,356 785,112 23,314 150,558 3 % 19 % Allowance for loan losses 10,413 11,501 10,200 (1,088 ) 213 -9 % 2 % Net loans 925,257 900,856 774,912 24,401 150,345 3 % 19 % Premises and equipment, net 1,917 1,786 2,253 131 (336 ) 7 % -15 % Bank owned life insurance 22,156 21,994 16,756 162 5,400 1 % 32 % Deferred income taxes, net 5,247 5,762 5,205 (515 ) 42 -9 % 1 % Core Deposit Intangible 278 265 405 13 (127 ) 5 % -31 % Goodwill 7,350 7,350 7,350 - - 0 % 0 % Other assets and interest receivable 24,082 23,534 9,435 548 14,647 2 % 155 % Total assets $ 1,094,609 $ 1,059,448 $ 954,608 $ 35,161 $ 140,001 3 % 15 % Demand deposits $ 373,289 $ 329,497 $ 340,941 $ 43,792 $ 32,348 13 % 9 % Interest bearing demand deposits 22,896 24,279 24,054 (1,383 ) (1,158 ) -6 % -5 % Money market & savings deposits 398,242 395,379 367,539 2,863 30,703 1 % 8 % Time deposits 129,483 133,065 93,855 (3,582 ) 35,628 -3 % 38 % Total deposits 923,910 882,221 826,389 41,689 97,521 5 % 12 % Borrowings 20,000 30,000 - (10,000 ) 20,000 -33 % 0 % Subordinated debentures, net 4,973 4,969 4,956 4 17 0 % 0 % Other liabilities 16,724 15,618 5,036 1,106 11,688 7 % N/A Total liabilities 965,607 932,807 836,381 32,800 129,226 4 % 15 % Common stock 105,711 105,356 104,062 355 1,649 0 % 2 % Retained earnings 22,937 20,934 14,407 2,003 8,530 10 % 59 % Other comprehensive income 354 351 (242 ) 3 596 1 % N/A Total shareholder’s equity 129,002 126,641 118,227 2,361 10,775 2 % 9 % Total liabilities and equity $ 1,094,609 $ 1,059,448 $ 954,608 $ 35,161 $ 140,001 3 % 15 % Tangible book value per common share $ 15.08 $ 14.80 $ 13.87 Total shares outstanding 8,052,549 8,047,212 7,974,856 Core relationship deposits 772,811 749,156 734,837 23,655 37,974 For the three months ended For the nine months ended Performance Ratios 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Return on average assets 0.75 % 0.98 % 1.04 % 0.83 % 0.97 % Return on average tangible common equity 6.58 % 8.67 % 10.20 % 7.28 % 10.21 % Efficiency ratio 71.82 % 66.75 % 61.19 % 69.94 % 66.19 % Net Interest Margin Net interest margin 4.19 % 4.18 % 4.05 % 4.21 % 4.09 % Average earning assets yield 5.05 % 5.07 % 4.64 % 5.03 % 4.65 % Average investment yield 3.12 % 3.14 % 2.41 % 3.14 % 2.24 % Average loan yield 5.23 % 5.23 % 5.15 % 5.21 % 5.08 % Average total deposit rate 0.86 % 0.78 % 0.57 % 0.79 % 0.51 % Average borrowing rate 2.87 % 3.01 % 5.43 % 2.91 % 5.27 % Other Ratios Average total loans to total deposits 102.8 % 107.4 % 90.0 % 103.8 % 93.0 % Average C&I loans to total loans 41.7 % 41.0 % 42.6 % 41.0 % 43.4 % Average non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 37.8 % 38.6 % 41.5 % 38.3 % 40.5 % Average core deposits to total deposits 84.6 % 88.4 % 87.7 % 87.2 % 86.8 % At the periods ended Capital Ratios - Bank 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2018 Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.22 % 11.22 % 11.26 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.68 % 10.71 % 11.61 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.68 % 10.71 % 11.61 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.09 % 12.26 % 13.27 % At the periods ended Non-Performing Assets 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2018 Non-Accrual Loans $ 4,675 $ 6,647 $ 1,754 Restructured Loans - - - Total non-performing loans (NPL) 4,675 6,647 1,754 Other Real Estate Owned - - - Total non-performing assets (NPA) $ 4,675 $ 6,647 $ 1,754 Restructured Loans Performing 1,393 1,528 969 Quarterly Net (Charge-offs)/Recoveries $ 1,588 $ 5 $ 3 NPAs / Assets % 0.43 % 0.63 % 0.18 % NPAs / Loans and OREO % 0.50 % 0.73 % 0.22 % Loan Loss Reserves / Loans (%) 1.11 % 1.26 % 1.30 % Loan Loss Reserves / NPLs (%) 223 % 173 % 582 %











