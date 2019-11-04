Doug Disraeli D.D.S. ‘Adopts’ Military Family for Holidays and Aims to Adopt a Second with Community Support

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season can feel isolating for military, and Doug Disraeli D.D.S. will support service members and their families during the holidays by personally adopting a military family, and by collaborating with the Hillcrest and San Diego community to adopt a second family for the first time with Bells of Freedom Adopt a Family project.



“Adopting” a family provides service members with a complete holiday dinner, gift cards for family and 5 wrapped gifts per child, which is delivered directly on base.

“I talk to my military patients all the time who are stationed here alone or may not be able to make it back home for the holidays.” says Dr. Disraeli. “The Bells of Freedom really does a great job making our local military families feel special.”

With a goal of raising $350, funds will adopt a second military family. To participate, anyone can stop by the office, make a monetary donation of any size.

For over 10 consecutive years, Doug Disraeli D.D.S. has personally supported the service members and their families at Camp Pendleton by participating in the Bells of Freedom’s annual “Big Thank-You” Adopt a Family project.

ABOUT DR. DOUG DISRAELI: Dr. Disraeli is a general and cosmetic dentist with a degree from the University of Southern California, one of the top dental schools in the world. In practice for over 35 years, he participates throughout the United States in continuing education dentistry courses and is a member of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, the San Diego County Dental Society, the Academy of General Dentistry, the Pacific Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentists. http://www.drdisraeli.com/Dr-Disraeli

ABOUT DOUG DISRAELI, D.D.S. DENTAL PRACTICE: Offering cosmetic dentistry, implant, restorative and general dentistry throughout San Diego, Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is committed to providing its patients with comfortable, efficient and comprehensive dental care. Procedures offered include teeth whitening, bonding, veneers, cosmetic fillings, complete dentures, removable partial dentures, endodontics (root canals,) extractions, implants, periodontics. Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is located in the Uptown San Diego, Hillcrest community of San Diego at 3645 Fourth Avenue. http://drdisraeli.com https://www.facebook.com/dougdisraelidds/

Media Contact – Jess Block Nerren – 909-706-8525 – jess@feltenmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.