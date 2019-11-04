Iveco Defence Vehicles to deliver additional amphibious platforms to the U.S. Marine Corps in partnership with BAE Systems

/EIN News/ -- London, November 4, 2019

According to the contract for the new generation of Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) awarded in 2018, CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI/MI: CNHI) subsidiary, Iveco Defence Vehicles, is providing its 8x8 amphibious armored platform design, core components and services.

In the frame of the contract recently awarded by the U.S. Marine Corps to the company, BAE Systems, along with teammate Iveco Defence Vehicles, will deliver additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles under a third order for Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP). The award is for the ACV Personnel Carrier variant (ACV-P) and represents an important next step on the path to full rate production.

The ACV is an advanced 8x8 open ocean-capable vehicle that is equipped with a new six-cylinder, 700hp engine, which provides a significant power increase over the legacy fleet currently in service. The vehicle delivers best-in-class mobility in all terrain and has a suspended interior seat structure for 13 embarked Marines, blast-mitigating positions for a crew of three, and improved survivability and force protection over currently fielded systems.

Current low-rate production is focused on the ACV-P variant. Further special variants will be added under full rate production within the ACV Family of Vehicles program. Iveco Defence Vehicles and BAE Systems previously received the Lot 1 and Lot 2 awards.

As a leading provider of protected and integrated mobility solutions to military and civil protection customers, Iveco Defence Vehicles brings proven experience, having designed and built more than 30,000 multi-purpose, protected and armored military vehicles in service today.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

