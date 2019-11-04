Food Waste Recycling Machine Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“Food Waste Recycling Machine Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Food Waste Recycling Machine Market 2019

Recycling the growing quantities of food waste and reducing the waste going to landfills is a major concern for the government. With the increase in hotels and restaurants, and more and more people preferring to dine out regularly, the amount of food being wasted is massive. Thus, efficient food management techniques are a necessity. The food waste recycling machine sales are counted at approximately 11,000 in 2019.

The increasing focus on sustainability and reducing greenhouse emissiona will drive the demand for the food waste recycling machine market. Carbon emissions from waste cause the most harm to the ecosystem, and the need for efficient waste management is growing. Further, government grants and funding provide an impetus to the overall market growth.

The food waste recycling machine converts waste from food into useful materials that lead to a sustainable ecosystem.

The waste recycling process consists of separation, collection, and recycling. The food waste is shredded and then sent for composting in an enclosed system for 2-4 weeks at a very high temperature. The resulting material is allowed to mature for 1-2 months with continuous monitoring and turning to ensure good quality fertilizer is produced.

Segmentation

The food waste market can be broadly segmented by end-users. Hotels, restaurants, and caterers form the primary end-users of the food waste recycling machine. Of these, restaurants have seen the most consumption of the recycling machine. Adopting sustainable waste management techniques without going over budget is the growing focus of restaurant chains and hotels.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the food waste recycling machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North America has witnessed the most growth owing to the availability of government funds and increasing awareness for sustainable waste management. The presence of market leaders in the region also drives the growth of the industry. Europe, too, has seen a similar growth in eco-friendly waste management techniques. In 2018, the European Parliament introduced a 'Circular Economy Package' scheme, where it aims to reduce food waste by half by 2030.

The Asia Pacific is an emerging market in food waste management, and in regions like India and China, the demand for food waste recycling machine is increasing rapidly.

Industry News

Technological advancements for improving the current waste management techniques will propel the food waste recycling machine market growth. Converting food waste to fertilizer, and then using this fertilizer for agricultural efforts is a rising trend in the food waste management industry. Such sustainable and eco-friendly methods are aiding the food waste recycling machine demand.

For instance, a device called Zera food recycler converts food waste into organic fertilizers within 24 hours.

Hungry Giant announced the launch of food waste dehydrators, which use high heat re-circulation to dehydrate the food waste.

Another example is BioHiTech Global, which launched BHTG Smart Mode in 2017, a device that uses cloud computing and artificial intelligence to improve the performance of the machine and make it cost-effective.

