Global Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market 2019: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2024

The global Backend as a Service (BaaS) hit a significant milestone in the year 2015. The industry was valued $1.32 billion then and is expected to cross the figure of $28.10 billion by the year 2020. The industry is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of 84.2% for the same. The phenomenal figures have attracted investors all across the globe. A lot many companies have been investing heavily, and the industry is expected to boom further in the next few years.

Backend as a service (BaaS), refers to the same principles of cloud computing and allows developers to have a predefined backend through various application protocol interfaces (APIs) or Software Development Kit (SDK). The range of services is limitless and allows one to have virtually every other feature one wants. From cybersecurity to social media integration, the works of the developers have been reduced down to a few steps by the use of Backend as a Service (Baas).

When it comes to Backend as a Service (BaaS), there is a range of services that work in favor of the industry. From easy installation guides to predefined frameworks, every aspect plays a critical role in the growth of the industry. However, vulnerabilities in the existing frameworks and high pricing has limited the growth opportunities of the growth prospects. However, despite the challenges, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects as the industry continues to flourish all across the globe.

Segmentation

The Backend as a Service (BaaS) industry can be segmented into several factors that play a crucial role in the growth opportunities. Each segmentation allows one to see the industry through varying glasses and hence know the industry better. These segmentations, when combined, ensure that the one has a complete overview of the subject and have an unbiased opinion about it. However, two significant factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are the type and the application. Based on the type, the industry is segmented into Android, IOS, and others. On the other hand, based on the end-users, the global Backend as a Service (BaaS) can be segmented into large enterprises, small and medium businesses and governments, and other entities.

Regional Overview

The Backend as a Service (BaaS) industry has a global presence. However, the industry finds its critical region in India. The robust IT industry of the country has always welcomed new technologies, and BaaS fits right in the spot. Other major geographies include China, the United States, and parts of Europe. The industry is still in its nascent stage and will see a significant boom in the next few years. The booming cloud industry complements the same, and the industry is expected to grow at phenomenal speed in the next couple of years.

Industry News

A recent article highlighted the fierce competition between IBM, Microsoft, and Red Hat. All the companies already have released a version of their mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS). The move comes in the wake of rapid penetration of smartphones and how both the developers and the companies can leverage the same.

