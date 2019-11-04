Zika Virus Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Zika Virus Market report contains a comprehensive study of competitive scenario of the market and the existing trends that are forecasted to disrupt the market

PUNE, INDIA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report reveals the position of Global Zika Virus industry analysis. The virus is mushrooming up in different regions of the globe rapidly. It’s growth at alarming rate has turned a major concern for the health departments. The number of zika virus vaccines may boost up at a considerable rate in the market by 2025.

Zika Virus is caused by bite of a mosquito. The virus spreads to people after a mosquito belonging to Aedes species bites people and infects them. Although this virus is not deadly yet many people get infected with Zika Virus. However, the virus can prove dangerous for a pregnant woman; it can affect the birth of the child and also cause serious brain defects. As per the research done in this disease, GBS as well as microcephaly are caused by Zika Virus.

Symptoms of Zika virus include joint pain, rashes, fever and conjunctivitis. Apart from mosquito bites, the virus can also be spread through blood transfusion. It can however be spread sexually as well.

The global zika virus vaccine industry is spread across several pharmacies around the globe. Many important and major players in the market are contributing large chunks of money for the development of vaccines so as to benefit large amount of consumers and establish their relevance for the same in the market.

Key Players

Bharat Biotech

Inovio Pharmaceuticals and GeneOne Life Sciences

Intrexon

Cerus

Sanofi

NewLink Genetics

Immunovaccine

GlaxoSmithKline

The market segmentation of Zika Virus is done on two grounds:

On the basis of product

On the basis of end user

On the basis of product, the virus is spread through either sexual transmission or through blood transfusion.

While on the basis of end user, the market is segmented mainly into three divisions:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Regional Outlook: The zika virus industry on the basis of consumption is spread across key regions. These regions include Europe, North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

With recent research done so far, researchers of University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, University of California, Ministry of Health in Managua, Nicaragua and the Sustainable Sciences Institute have found out that children with history of prior dengue infection stood at lesser risk of getting infected by zika virus. As per a health magazine, it is believed that children who have had past records of dengue, they were protective against zika virus.

