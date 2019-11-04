Indonesia Nutritional Supplements Market Outlook to 2023: Functional Foods & Beverages, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Nutritional Supplements Market Outlook to 2023 - by Vitamins (Single Vitamin and Multi-Vitamin) & Herbal and Standard Dietary Supplements (General Health, Beauty, Digestive, Bone, Heart Health, Memory, Joint), Functional Beverages and Functional Foods" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the nutraceutical market in Indonesia.

The report also covers the industry revenue, segmentation by product category and distribution channel for vitamins & dietary supplements, functional beverages and functional foods, trends and developments, issues and challenges, regulations in Indonesia, issues and challenges, competitive scenario and company profiles.

The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Market Overview & Size



Indonesia nutraceutical market was observed in its late growth stage and heading towards maturity from fragmented to consolidated nature. A fundamental shift was observed towards Indonesia health and wellness industry from the treatment of chronic type diseases to preventing chronic diseases in the first place, thereby reducing people's dependency on various pharmaceutical drugs. Nutraceutical ingredients have positioned itself as a natural and healthy alternative to traditional medicine in the country. Indonesia nutraceutical market grew at a single-digit growth rate over the review period 2013-18.

Future Market Outlook



Indonesia functional foods market is expected to showcase noteworthy growth over the forecasted period 2018-2023. It will continue leading the Indonesia nutraceutical market since Indonesians have resorted to change in their diet patterns to prevent fatal diseases like CHD, cancer, stroke, diabetes and others. Baby food is expected to remain the market leader in functional foods.

Indonesia functional beverages are expected to remain a market follower by the year ending 2023, showcasing a single digit compounded annual growth rate over the forecast period 2018-2023E. Soft Drinks will be leading the functional beverages market by capturing more than half of the market share in the year 2023 and among soft drinks, sports drink will be the biggest revenue generator. It is expected that local players like Mayora Indah will grow in the near future.

Indonesia vitamins and dietary supplements market is expected to capture the lowest market share among all the three categories in the nutraceutical market in the year 2023. Standard Vitamins and Dietary Supplements will be leading the market by capturing approximately three fourth of the market by the end of the year 2023 but it is expected that the market for herbal vitamin and dietary supplements will be growing in the near future.

Vitamins are expected to lead the vitamins and dietary supplements and the Pediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements are expected to capture one-fourth of the total market while Tonics will have the least market share in the year 2023. Single Vitamins will be leading the market by capturing more than half of the total Vitamins market in the year 2023.

Market Segmentation



Functional Foods segment dominated Indonesia nutraceutical market due to the elevation in the consumption of processed food in the country, therefore allowing Indonesians to purchase premium health products. Baby food dominated Indonesia functional foods market.

Soft Drinks dominated the Functional beverages market.

Vitamins and dietary supplements captured the lowest revenue share in Indonesia nutraceutical market in 2018. Standard vitamins and dietary supplements dominated the vitamins and dietary supplements market due to their easy availability and low price than the herbal ones.



Competitive Landscape



Indonesia functional foods market is moderately concentrated in nature owing to the presence of international as well as domestic local manufacturers in this segment. Some of the major players operating within the country's functional foods market include Danone Group, Nestle, Royal Friesland Campina, Indofood Sukses Makmur, and others. The top five companies accounted for more than half of the revenue generated in 2018.

The Functional Beverages Market in Indonesia is mildly fragmented with the top 10 players accounting for more than three fourth of the market revenue. The market is led by multinationals, the dominance was due to their heavy investments in promotions. There were 7 major players in the Functional Beverages Market: Amerta Indah Otsuka, Nestle Indonesia, TC Pharmaceutical Industry, Danone Group, Royal FrieslandCampina, Mayora Indah, and Indofood Sukses Makmur.

Indonesia V&D supplements market was witnessed to be moderately fragmented. Some key players active in the market include Bayer, Kalbe Farma, Tempo Scan Pacific, Sido Muncul, Soho Industri Pharmasi, Darya-Varia Group, Citra Nusa Insan Cemerlang, K-Link International, and many others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Indonesia Nutraceutical market size, 2013-18

Indonesia Nutraceutical Market Segmentation

Competitive scenario in Indonesia Nutraceutical Market

Indonesia Nutraceutical Market future Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Research Methodology

Interpretation and Proofreading:

Variables Dependent and Independent

Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model

Limitations

Conclusion

3. Stakeholders in Indonesia Nutraceutical Market

4. Indonesia Nutraceutical Market Overview and Genesis

4.1. Introduction to Indonesia Nutraceutical Market

4.2. Value Chain Analysis in Indonesia Nutraceutical Market

5. Indonesia Nutraceutical Market Size, 2013-2018

6. Indonesia Nutraceutical Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

6.1. By Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, 2013-2018

7. Indonesia Functional Foods Market

7.1. Indonesia Functional Foods Market Size, 2013-2018

7.2. Indonesia Functional Foods Market Segmentation, 2013-18

7.2.1. By Type of Functional Foods (Baby Food, Dairy, Cooking Oil, Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, Gums, Medicated and Chocolate Confectionery and Breakfast Cereals), 2013-18

7.2.2. By Type of Dairy Products (Flavored Milk Drinks, Powder Milk, Dairy-Based Yoghurt, Milk, Margarine & Spreads and Cheese)

7.2.3. By type of Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Convenience Stores, Non- Grocery Specialists and Direct Selling)

7.3. Comparative Landscape in Indonesia Functional Foods Market

7.3.1. Competition Scenario in Indonesia Functional Foods Market

7.3.2. Market Share of Major Players Operating within Indonesia Functional Foods Market, 2013-2018

7.3.3. Pricing Analysis in Indonesia Functional Foods Market, 2018

7.3.4. Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in Indonesia Functional Foods

Royal Friesland Campina NV

Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT

7.4. Indonesia Functional Foods Market Future Projections, 2018-2023E

7.4.1. By Type of Functional Foods (Baby Food, Dairy, Cooking Oil, Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, Gums, Medicated and Chocolate Confectionery and Breakfast Cereals), 2018-23E

7.4.2. By Type of Dairy Products (Flavored Milk Drinks, Powder Milk, Dairy-Based Yoghurt, Milk, Margarine & Spreads and Cheese), 2018-23E

8. Indonesia Functional Beverages Market

8.1. Indonesia Functional Beverages Market Size, 2013-2018

8.2. Indonesia Functional Beverages Market Segmentation, 2013-18

8.2.1. By Product Category (Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks), 2013-18

By Type of Soft Drinks (Sports Drink, Energy Drink, Bottled water, Fruit/vegetable juice and Concentrates)

By Type of Hard Drink (Chocolate Based Flavor Powdered Hot Drink and Plant-Based and Malt Based Hot Drinks)

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Other Grocery Retailers and Convenience Stores), 2013-18

8.2.3. Competition Scenario in Indonesia Functional Beverages Market

8.2.4. Market Share of Major Players Operating within Indonesia Functional Beverages Market, 2013-18

8.2.5. Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in Indonesia Functional Beverages

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mayora Indah Tbk PT

8.3. Indonesia Functional Beverages Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023E

8.3.1. By Product Category (Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks), 2018-2023E

9. Indonesia Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market

9.1. Indonesia Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Size, 2013-2018

9.2. Indonesia Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

9.2.1. By Type (Vitamins, Dietary Supplements, Pediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements and Tonics), 2013-2018

9.2.2. By Nature (Standard and Herbal/Traditional Vitamins & Dietary Supplements), 2013-2018

9.2.3. By Age Group (Infants, Teenage, Adult, Seniors), 2018

9.2.4. By Type of Vitamins (Single Vitamins and Multivitamins), 2018

9.2.5. By Type of Dietary Supplements (Standard/Non-Herbal and Herbal/Traditional), 2018

9.2.6. By Positioning of Dietary Supplements (General Health and Others, Beauty, Digestive, Bone, Heart Health, Memory Health and Joint), 2018

9.2.7. By Distribution Channel (Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Selling & Internet Retailing, Drugstores/Parapharmacies, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Independent Small Grocers), 2013-2018

9.3. Comparative Landscape in Indonesia Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market

9.3.1. Competition Scenario in Indonesia Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market

9.3.2. Market Share of Major Players Operating within Indonesia Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market, 2013-2018

9.3.3. Pricing Analysis in Indonesia Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market, 2018

9.3.4. Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in Indonesia Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Bayer AG

Kalbe Farma Tbk PT

9.4. Indonesia Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Future Projections, 2018-2023E

9.4.1. By Type (Vitamins, Dietary Supplements, Pediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements and Tonics), 2018-2023

9.4.2. By Nature (Standard and Herbal/Traditional Vitamins & Dietary Supplements), 2018-23E

9.4.3. By Age Group (Infants, Teenage, Adult, Seniors), 2018-23E

9.4.4. By Positioning of Dietary Supplements (General Health and Others, Beauty, Digestive, Bone, Heart Health, Memory Health and Joint), 2018-2023

10. Trends and Developments in Indonesia Nutraceutical Market

Mergers and acquistions in indonesia

Rising Lifestyle Diseases Among Indonesians

Increase in Aging of population

Increasing Significance of Vitamins

Increasing Consumption of Herbal Supplements in Indonesia

Poor Nutritional Status

11. Regulations in Indonesia Nutraceutical Market

11.1. Regulatory bodies in Indonesia Nutraceutical market

Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan (Badan POM)

Codex Alimentarus

11.2. Regulations in Indonesia Nutraceutical market

Halal Certification Requirement

Import regulations

Labelling Regulations

12. Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Nutraceutical Market

Registration for imported food supplements

Increase in the cost of Nutraceutical

Restrictions for the use of new ingredients

Dominance by Multinationals

13. SWOT Analysis of Indonesia Nutraceutical Market

14. Analyst Recommendations in Indonesia Nutraceutical Market



Companies Mentioned



Bayer AG

Citra Nusa Insan Cemerlang PT

Danone Group

Darya-Varia Group

Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT

K-Link International Sdn Bhd

Kalbe Farma Tbk PT

Mayora Indah Tbk PT

Morinaga Milk Industry Co Ltd

Nestle SA

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Sido Muncul PT

Soho Industri Pharmasi PT

TC Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd

Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk PT

Ultrajaya Milk Industry & Trading Co Tbk PT

