Omnichannel & Contact Centre expert, Eli Federman, joins The Burnie Group

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Burnie Group, a leading Toronto-based management consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Eli Federman who will lead the firm’s Omnichannel and Contact Centre Practice.



Eli is a strategic customer experience and sales leader with over 20 years of industry and management consulting experience. Eli has worked with global clients from a wide variety of industries to optimize operations, generate new revenue opportunities and build a differentiated customer experience.

“We are honoured and excited to have Eli lead our Omnichannel & Contact Centre practice at The Burnie Group. His accomplishments and business savvy will complement and enhance our offerings to clients,” said David Burnie, Founder and Principal of The Burnie Group. “Eli joins our team with hands-on experience handling complex assignments with some of North America’s most recognized brands. His skills and industry knowledge will further enable our team to provide practical and innovative solutions.”

Eli will assume the position of Practice Leader, Omnichannel & Contact Centre, effective November 4th, 2019.

About The Burnie Group

The Burnie Group is a Canadian-based management consulting firm that helps clients improve their performance through the application of innovative strategy, rigorous analysis, world-class technology, and the continuous pursuit of operations excellence. The Burnie Group specializes in Customer Experience, Strategy , Operations , Robotic Process Automation (RPA) , Artificial Intelligence (AI) , and Blockchain . Our programs deliver measurable, transparent, and guaranteed results.

Media Contact:

Courtney Heffernan

Marketing and Sales Coordinator

courtney.heffernan@burniegroup.com

905-466-8817



