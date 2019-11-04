India Home Healthcare Market Report 2013-2023 | Analysis by Market Structure, Age Group, Patient Profiles, Subscription & Recurring Models, Major Cities, Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Home Healthcare Market Outlook to 2023 - By Patient Profile (Elderly Care, Physiotherapy, Stroke rehabilitation, Wound Care and Others); By Organized (Subscription and Non Recurring Model) and Unorganized, By Major Cities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Home Healthcare Market of India.

The report covers various aspects including introduction, market size by revenue (2013-2018), overall home healthcare market segmentation by market structure, by age group of patients, by profile of patients, by major cities and by subscription and recurring models, competition scenario in the industry, company profiles of major players in the market, growth drivers, trends and developments, issues and challenges in the home healthcare market and the regulatory framework of the industry.

The study concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Market Overview



India home healthcare market is in its early growth stage and has increased at a positive double-digit CAGR during the period 2013-2018 majorly due to the increasing elderly population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases/ strokes among the younger population and shifting demand trends from unorganized to organized segment. It has been observed that the trend towards home healthcare witnessed a rise in line with an improvement in the level of technology, growing awareness and the increasing shift towards professional medical/ midwives, at home chemotherapy sessions for cancer patients combined with physiotherapy sessions at home.



Future Market Outlook



The India Home Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a positive double-digit CAGR during the period 2018-2023. The growth is expected to be driven by factors such as the rise in the geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of stroke in the age group of 18-45 years combined with a rise in overall post-trauma care patients. In addition, the expected onset of regulations and the measures to bring home healthcare services under the purview of insurance are also expected to help the market grow further.

Market Segmentation



By Region/Tier of Cities: Tier 1 cities contribute the highest share to the total market size of the home healthcare market in India. Major cities like Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Pune have shown a rise in demand for elderly care, physiotherapy, stroke rehabilitation, natal care and wound care at home.



Tier 2 cities such as Chandigarh, Lucknow, Indore, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Bhopal, Agra contribute the second most in terms of revenue of the home healthcare market in India.



Home healthcare providers have not been able to tap into tier 3 cities due to various reasons ranging from an extremely low level of income, lower profitability to the people still being skeptical about trying at home medical care.



By Organized/ Unorganized Segment: The Indian home healthcare market is currently dominated by the unorganized sector, contributing the maximum to the industry revenue. Unorganized players have regional concentration operating in only 1 state or city.



Unorganized sector still dominates the market for home healthcare services as it's still in its early growth stage and major players are still working on establishing their presence in major cities. The organized sector constitutes a rather small part of the total market size of the home healthcare market in India, though the penetration is increasing in metro/ tier 1 cities.



By Subscription and Non-Recurring Model: Subscription models make up for a smaller proportion of the total organized market size as they're yet to gain popularity and the industry has seen numerous cases of patients opting out of these subscriptions before the stipulated time.

Subscription models enable patients to receive services offered by home healthcare providers at a moderate discount for a stipulated period. Usually, these subscriptions are offered for a period of 6, 9 and 12 months. Non-recurring model makes up for the majority of the total market size for the organized sector.



By Profile of Patients: Elderly care services constitute the largest part of the home healthcare services market. The other segments include physiotherapy, stroke rehabilitation, wound care and others. These segments contribute relatively lower proportions to the total market size.



Competitive Landscape



The home healthcare market in India is in its early growth stage. The market shows a lot of potential to grow over the coming years due to the shift in preferences and types of services demanded. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of unorganized players as compared to organized players.

The major players in the market compete on factors such as Brand Value, Speciality Treatments Offered, Expertise and Coverage, among others. The major players in the market include Portea Medical, Apollo HomeCare, Healthcare AtHome and India Home Health Care among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

India Healthcare Market Overview

India Home Healthcare Market Overview

India Home Healthcare Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

India Home Healthcare market Future Outlook

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions and Size

2.2. List of Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

Variables Dependent and Independent

Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model:

Limitations

Conclusions

3. Indian Home Healthcare Market Ecosystem

4. India Home Healthcare Business Model

5. Indian National Health Account Statistics

Registered Nurses and Pharmacists in India

Distribution of Projected Population of India

Distribution of Population by Age Group, Sex and Residence

Population in the Age Group 60 and Above, Distributed State Wise

Mortality Indicators Over the Years

Trends in Public Health Expenditure Over the Years

Average medical and Other expenditure per Hospitalization Case for Each Quintle

Average Medical and Other Related Expenditure on Account of Hospitalization per Hospitalization case for Each State and UT (RURAL)

Average Medical and Other Related Expenditure on Account of Hospitalization per Hospitalization case for Each State and UT (Urban)

Major sources of Finance for Hospitalization Expenditure for Households in Different Quintile Classes of UMPCE

Number of Doctors Registered with State Medical Councils /Medical Council of India per State/UT Over the Years.

Number of Dental surgeons registred With Central/State Medical Councils of India per State and UT.

Ayush Registered Practitioners

6. India Home Health Care Market Introduction

Health Care Market in India

Home Healthcare Market in India

7. India Home Healthcare Market Size By Revenue, FY'2013-FY'2018

8. India Home Healthcare Market Segmentation, FY'2018

8.1. By Profile of Patients (Elderly Care, Post Operative Care, Physiotherapy, Palliative Care, Stroke rehabilitation, and Others), FY'2018

Incidence of Stroke related Cases in India

8.2. By Organised and Unorganised Market, FY' 2018

8.3. By Subscription and Non-Recurring Model (Organized Sector)

8.4. By Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities, FY'2018

8.4.1. By Major Cities (Delhi/ NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkatam Ahmedabad), FY'2018

8.5. By Age Group, FY'2018

9. Pricing Solutions Offered in the Market

10. Trends and Developments in India Home Healthcare Market

Rising Hospitalization Costs

Increase in Geriatric Population

Increase in Partnerships

Technology Oriented Growth

Expansion in the Suite of Services Offered

11. Issues and Challenges in India Home healthcare Market

Predominance of the Unorganised Sector

Lack of Adequate and Skilled Manpower

Low Penetration Rate

Lack of Regulations

Lack of Insurance Coverage

12. Competitive Landscape of India Home Healthcare Market

12.1. Competition Parameters in India Home Healthcare Market

12.2. SWOT Analysis of India Home Healthcare Market

13. Company Profiles of Major Players in India Home Healthcare Market, 2018

13.1. Portea Medical

13.2. Healthcare AtHome

13.3. MedWell ventures

13.4. Care24

13.5. Call Health Services

13.6. Apollo Homecare

13.7. India Home Healthcare

13.8. Critical Care Unified (CCU) Homecare

14. Key Funding and Mergers and Acquisitions Scenario in India Home Healthcare Market

14.1. Mergers and Acquisitions

14.2. Major Funding in India Home Healthcare Market

14.3. Philips Home Care Services

15. Indian Home Healthcare Market Future Projection and Outlook, FY'2019-FY'2023E

16. India Home Healthcare Future Market Segmentation, 2023

16.1. By Region/Tier Wise, 2023

16.2. By Organised and Unorganised Market, 2023

16.3. By Age Group, 2023

16.4. By Subscription and Non-Recurring Model (Organized Sector), 2023

16.5. Profile of Patients, 2023E

17. Analyst Recommendations

