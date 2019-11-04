India's Industrial Diesel Engine Market by Application, Rating, Usage Type, Region & OEM - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Demand Outlook for Industrial Diesel Engine Market in India by 2024-25: Infrastructure and Agriculture to Provide Leg up to Demand?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report aims to study the underlying growth in different sector that drive the demand for diesel engines and then extrapolate the projected growth in the sector and provide further segmentation of growth by rating, end-use application and region. The report will serve as an indispensable source of information for OEMs to undertake demand planning exercise by which they can plan the growth strategy by 2024-25.

Diesel Engine is used in varied applications, and all the sectors where diesel engines are used are closely correlated with the growth in the economy.

From mechanical output to electrical energy output, the use of diesel enginess in India is only expected to grow. Although the power scenario across the country is on an improvement path, the demand for a diesel engines in the Industrial segment hasn't shown any sign of exhaustion but only a minor phase of consolidation between FY13-17. It's during this phase that the demand was sluggish across all major industrial segments, like, construction, agriculture, oil & gas, etc.



At the inflection point, the industry is expected to witness a fresh wave of demand and growth would be driven by higher volumes in the mid/high horsepower (HP) segment as well as from low HP products predominantly used in the agriculture sector. Key end markets that are likely to fuel the revival are Infrastructure (Roads, Metro Rail, Railways), Commercial (IT/ITES, Data Centers, Hotels, Hospitals, Educational Institutions), and Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals, Automotive).



As the mechanization in farm sector takes center stage to improve overall productivity in the farm sector, demand for diesel engines in farm equipment like tractors, tillers, combine, brush cutter, power weeder, chaffe cutter etc, are likely to grow significantly. Followed by the agriculture sector, the demand for the diesel engines will be driven by growth in the construction sector that will entail demand for construction machinery like excavator, dozer, loader, backhoe loader, concrete pump, etc.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Approach & Methodology



3. Market Landscape



4. Competitive Landscape

Product Portfolio

End Use Industry Wise Market Presence

Railways

Mining

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

5. Application of Engines across Industries

Macros influencing demand for the engine in end-use application

6. Market Size Estimate 2018-19

By Application Industrial (Construction & Industry, Mining, Agriculture, Railways) Power (Standby, Primary) Marine (Propulsion, Onboard Auxiliary)

By Ratings 30 HP 31-100 HP 101-160 HP 161-200 HP 200-5000 HP Above 5000 HP

By usage type across industries Captive Non-Captive By product origin Local Imported

By Region North South West East & North East

By OEMs

7. Application wise Market Size and Market Share Analysis

Overall Market for given product segment within an Application (e.g. Tractor under Agriculture)

Engine capacity rating wise market size, market growth trend, market competitive intensity( Construction & Industry, Mining, Agriculture, Railways)

SWOT Analysis

Top 3 players

Total Sales

Market Share

Pricing

Sales & Distribution Strategy

8. Key Growth Drivers and Inhibitors



9. Forecasting Market by 2024-25 [Optimistic, Pessimistic & Realistic Scenario]

By Application Industrial (Construction & Industry, Mining, Agriculture, Railways) Power (Standby, Primary) Marine (Propulsion, Onboard Auxiliary)

By Ratings 30 HP 31-100 HP 101-160 HP 161-200 HP 200-5000 HP Above 5000 HP

By usage type across industries Captive Non-Captive

By product origin Local Imported By Region North South West East & North East

By OEMs

10. Product & Solution Strategy of OEMs

