Analysis of Egyptian Baby Food Markets, 2012-2023 | by Milk Formulas, Food Categories, Age Groups, Channels of Distribution & Market Players

The "Egypt Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - By Food Category (Milk Formula - (Standard Formula, Follow-on Formula, Growing-up Formula and Special Baby Milk Formula, Dried baby food and Prepared Baby Food) and by Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Baby food market in Egypt. The report also covers the overall trade scenario, SWOT Analysis, decision making process, competitive landscape and growth drivers and trends and government role and regulations. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.
Market Overview
Egypt baby food market is still in its growth stage with retail revenue increasing at a positive double-digit CAGR during the period 2012-2018.
Due to a majority of international players, it has been an import oriented market. There has been a vast demand for innovative products such as camel milk-based baby food. Due to the high level of malnutrition among infants, an increasing number of parents have preferred baby food to fulfill their child's nutritional requirements. Also, there has been a shift to organic baby food products as they minimize a child's exposure to harmful chemicals and elements.
Albeit the government is encouraging breastfeeding among new mothers; the baby food market has shown consistent growth over the years due to a lack of paid maternity leaves to women in the working sector.
Future Market Outlook
In the future, it is anticipated that the Egypt Baby food market in terms of revenue will increase at a significant double-digit CAGR during the period 2018-2023E.
The demand for conventional milk formula is expected to fall by the end of the year 2023. In case of types of Milk Formulas, the demand for Standard Milk Powdered Formula is expected to fall slightly from 2018(P) to the end of the year 2023 while the demand for Other Milk Formula such as Follow on Milk Powdered Formula, Growing-Up Milk Formula and especially Special Baby Milk Formula is expected to increase.
The Egypt Baby food market is expected to have a positive growth over the forecast period due to an increase of women's participation in the workforce, rising per capita income and GDP of the country and increasing awareness among new parents to complete the nutritional requirements of their children.
Market Segmentation
By Food Category
Milk formula is the most conventional and trustworthy baby food product in the market and is considered as the prime substitute of mother's milk, therefore it was the leading market segment in the year 2018 with a considerable revenue share.
By Age Group
The leading category has been baby food products for infants that are 0-6 months old as it contributed the majority of the share in terms of retail sales, followed by baby food products for infants in the age groups, 6-12 months old and 12-36 months old respectively in the year 2018(P).
By Channel of Distribution
The supply of baby food in Egypt is taken care of majorly by offline stores like Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets and Independent Small Grocers. Subsequent purchases after consulting health experts are made from these renowned and trustworthy megastores. Presently, online sales channels such as e-commerce websites, company websites, baby products' specific websites and websites of offline stores accounted for a very low share in the distribution.
By Milk Formula
The majority of the milk formula sales in Egypt baby food market contributed through standard milk powdered formula products. It held a dominant share in the market. This was followed by Follow on milk powdered formula and Growing-Up milk formula. The remaining segments that contributed to the market were special baby milk formula which is primarily required by infants with special nutritional needs or they are allergic to some specific ingredient.
Competitive Landscape
Competition within the Egypt baby food market was observed as highly concentrated among 4 major manufacturers of baby food which are competing on parameters such as product variant, channels of distribution and price. The leading players in the market are international companies that directly import finished baby food products in Egypt. The domestic companies selling baby food products have a negligible market share.
The majority of the market shares were held by Nestle, Danone Groupe, Hero Group and Fasska. The remaining market share was captured by companies such as Liptis Nutrition, Riri Co, Ninolac International and others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Egypt Baby Food Market Overview and Size
- Egypt Baby Food Market Segmentation
- Competition Scenario In Egypt Baby Food Market
- Egypt Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Size and Modeling
- Consolidated Research Approach
- Market Sizing- Egypt Baby Food Market
- Variables (Dependent)
- Multi-Factor Based Sensitivity Model
- Limitations
- Final Conclusion
3. Ecosystem In Egypt Baby Food Market
4. Stakeholders In The Egypt Baby Food Market
5. Egypt Baby Food Market Overview and Genesis
6. Value Chain Analysis In The Egypt Baby Food Market
7. Egypt Baby Food Market Size, 2012-2018(P)
8. Egypt Baby Food Market Segmentation, 2012-2018
8.1. By Food Category (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food,), 2012-2018(P)
8.1.1. Milk Formula By Type (Standard Milk Powdered Formula, Follow-On Milk Powdered Formula, Growing-Up Milk Formula And Special Baby Milk Formula), 2012-2018(P)
8.1.2. By Age Group (0-6 Months, 6-12 Months, 12-36 Months), 2018(P)
8.2. By Distribution Channel (Health And Beauty Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online), 2018
9. Trends And Developments In The Egypt Baby Food Market
- Malnutrition In Egypt
- Shift In The Ingredients Used In Baby Food, 2013-2017
- Lack Of Maternity Leave Allowances
- Subsidies Becoming A Major Problem
- Preferring Supermarkets For Purchase
10. Issues And Challenges In The Egypt Baby Food Market
- Strong Industry Rivalry
- Requires Huge Advertising Expenditure
- Stringent Government And International Regulations
- Encouraging Breastfeeding And Discouraging Motherhood
- Highly Sensitive To Market Rumors
11. Snapshot On Emerging Baby Food In The Egypt Baby Food Market
12. Decision-Making Criteria For Consumers
13. Government Regulations For Doing Business
- Documents Required For Importing Baby Products
- Barriers
- Guidelines For Nutritional Value
- Gso Standards For Packaging And Labelling
- Codex Alimentarius Standards To Be Followed
- Guidelines By Egyptian Office Of Standards (EOS)
- Health Certificate For Halal Baby Food
- Guidelines For Manufacturing Baby Food
- Routine And Surprise Inspections
- Objectives of NFSA
- Making Online Complaint
14. SWOT Analysis of Egypt Baby Food Market
15. Competitive Landscape in the Egypt Baby Food Market
15.1. Competition Scenario In The Egypt Baby Food Market
16. Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players (Nestle SA, Danone Group, Hero Group GmbH and Fasska SA) Operating in Egypt Baby Food Market
16.1. 4Ps of Major Players (Nestle SA, Danone Groupe, Hero Group Gmbh And Fasska Sa) Operating in Egypt Baby Food Market
17. Company Profile Of Major Players In Egypt Baby Food Market
17.1. Nestle S.A.
- Product Profile Of Cerelac
- Product Profile Of Nan
- Product Profile Of Nido
- Product Profile Of S-26
- Product Profile Of Nesquik
17.2. Danone Groupe
- Nutricia: Aptamil
- Danone Dango
- Danone UP Plastic Bottle Yoghurt Drink
- Danone Activia
- Danone Yoghurt
17.3. Hero Group GmbH
- Hero Baby Products
17.4. Fasska S.A.
- Standard Infant Formulas
- Advanced Infant Formulas
- Premium Infant Formulas
- Special Infant Formulas
- Complete Balanced Formula For Children
- Infant Cereals
17.5. Other Companies (Riri Co, Ninolac International S.A.)
18. Egypt Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023E
- By Food Categories (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food and Prepared Baby Food), 2023E
- By Type of Milk Formula (Standard Milk Powdered Formula, Follow-on Milk Formula, Growing-up Milk Formula, and Special Baby Milk Formula), 2023E
19. Analyst Recommendations in Egypt Baby Food Market
