Analysis of Egyptian Baby Food Markets, 2012-2023 | by Milk Formulas, Food Categories, Age Groups, Channels of Distribution & Market Players

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Baby food market in Egypt. The report also covers the overall trade scenario, SWOT Analysis, decision making process, competitive landscape and growth drivers and trends and government role and regulations. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Market Overview



Egypt baby food market is still in its growth stage with retail revenue increasing at a positive double-digit CAGR during the period 2012-2018.

Due to a majority of international players, it has been an import oriented market. There has been a vast demand for innovative products such as camel milk-based baby food. Due to the high level of malnutrition among infants, an increasing number of parents have preferred baby food to fulfill their child's nutritional requirements. Also, there has been a shift to organic baby food products as they minimize a child's exposure to harmful chemicals and elements.



Albeit the government is encouraging breastfeeding among new mothers; the baby food market has shown consistent growth over the years due to a lack of paid maternity leaves to women in the working sector.

Future Market Outlook



In the future, it is anticipated that the Egypt Baby food market in terms of revenue will increase at a significant double-digit CAGR during the period 2018-2023E.

The demand for conventional milk formula is expected to fall by the end of the year 2023. In case of types of Milk Formulas, the demand for Standard Milk Powdered Formula is expected to fall slightly from 2018(P) to the end of the year 2023 while the demand for Other Milk Formula such as Follow on Milk Powdered Formula, Growing-Up Milk Formula and especially Special Baby Milk Formula is expected to increase.

The Egypt Baby food market is expected to have a positive growth over the forecast period due to an increase of women's participation in the workforce, rising per capita income and GDP of the country and increasing awareness among new parents to complete the nutritional requirements of their children.

Market Segmentation



By Food Category

Milk formula is the most conventional and trustworthy baby food product in the market and is considered as the prime substitute of mother's milk, therefore it was the leading market segment in the year 2018 with a considerable revenue share.



By Age Group



The leading category has been baby food products for infants that are 0-6 months old as it contributed the majority of the share in terms of retail sales, followed by baby food products for infants in the age groups, 6-12 months old and 12-36 months old respectively in the year 2018(P).



By Channel of Distribution



The supply of baby food in Egypt is taken care of majorly by offline stores like Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets and Independent Small Grocers. Subsequent purchases after consulting health experts are made from these renowned and trustworthy megastores. Presently, online sales channels such as e-commerce websites, company websites, baby products' specific websites and websites of offline stores accounted for a very low share in the distribution.



By Milk Formula

The majority of the milk formula sales in Egypt baby food market contributed through standard milk powdered formula products. It held a dominant share in the market. This was followed by Follow on milk powdered formula and Growing-Up milk formula. The remaining segments that contributed to the market were special baby milk formula which is primarily required by infants with special nutritional needs or they are allergic to some specific ingredient.



Competitive Landscape



Competition within the Egypt baby food market was observed as highly concentrated among 4 major manufacturers of baby food which are competing on parameters such as product variant, channels of distribution and price. The leading players in the market are international companies that directly import finished baby food products in Egypt. The domestic companies selling baby food products have a negligible market share.

The majority of the market shares were held by Nestle, Danone Groupe, Hero Group and Fasska. The remaining market share was captured by companies such as Liptis Nutrition, Riri Co, Ninolac International and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Egypt Baby Food Market Overview and Size

Egypt Baby Food Market Segmentation

Competition Scenario In Egypt Baby Food Market

Egypt Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Consolidated Research Approach

Market Sizing- Egypt Baby Food Market

Variables (Dependent)

Multi-Factor Based Sensitivity Model

Limitations

Final Conclusion

3. Ecosystem In Egypt Baby Food Market

4. Stakeholders In The Egypt Baby Food Market

5. Egypt Baby Food Market Overview and Genesis

6. Value Chain Analysis In The Egypt Baby Food Market

7. Egypt Baby Food Market Size, 2012-2018(P)

8. Egypt Baby Food Market Segmentation, 2012-2018

8.1. By Food Category (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food,), 2012-2018(P)

8.1.1. Milk Formula By Type (Standard Milk Powdered Formula, Follow-On Milk Powdered Formula, Growing-Up Milk Formula And Special Baby Milk Formula), 2012-2018(P)

8.1.2. By Age Group (0-6 Months, 6-12 Months, 12-36 Months), 2018(P)

8.2. By Distribution Channel (Health And Beauty Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online), 2018

9. Trends And Developments In The Egypt Baby Food Market

Malnutrition In Egypt

Shift In The Ingredients Used In Baby Food, 2013-2017

Lack Of Maternity Leave Allowances

Subsidies Becoming A Major Problem

Preferring Supermarkets For Purchase

10. Issues And Challenges In The Egypt Baby Food Market

Strong Industry Rivalry

Requires Huge Advertising Expenditure

Stringent Government And International Regulations

Encouraging Breastfeeding And Discouraging Motherhood

Highly Sensitive To Market Rumors

11. Snapshot On Emerging Baby Food In The Egypt Baby Food Market

12. Decision-Making Criteria For Consumers

13. Government Regulations For Doing Business

Documents Required For Importing Baby Products

Barriers

Guidelines For Nutritional Value

Gso Standards For Packaging And Labelling

Codex Alimentarius Standards To Be Followed

Guidelines By Egyptian Office Of Standards (EOS)

Health Certificate For Halal Baby Food

Guidelines For Manufacturing Baby Food

Routine And Surprise Inspections

Objectives of NFSA

Making Online Complaint

14. SWOT Analysis of Egypt Baby Food Market

15. Competitive Landscape in the Egypt Baby Food Market

15.1. Competition Scenario In The Egypt Baby Food Market

16. Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players (Nestle SA, Danone Group, Hero Group GmbH and Fasska SA) Operating in Egypt Baby Food Market

16.1. 4Ps of Major Players (Nestle SA, Danone Groupe, Hero Group Gmbh And Fasska Sa) Operating in Egypt Baby Food Market

17. Company Profile Of Major Players In Egypt Baby Food Market

17.1. Nestle S.A.

Product Profile Of Cerelac

Product Profile Of Nan

Product Profile Of Nido

Product Profile Of S-26

Product Profile Of Nesquik

17.2. Danone Groupe

Nutricia: Aptamil

Danone Dango

Danone UP Plastic Bottle Yoghurt Drink

Danone Activia

Danone Yoghurt

17.3. Hero Group GmbH

Hero Baby Products

17.4. Fasska S.A.

Standard Infant Formulas

Advanced Infant Formulas

Premium Infant Formulas

Special Infant Formulas

Complete Balanced Formula For Children

Infant Cereals

17.5. Other Companies (Riri Co, Ninolac International S.A.)

18. Egypt Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023E

By Food Categories (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food and Prepared Baby Food), 2023E

By Type of Milk Formula (Standard Milk Powdered Formula, Follow-on Milk Formula, Growing-up Milk Formula, and Special Baby Milk Formula), 2023E

19. Analyst Recommendations in Egypt Baby Food Market

