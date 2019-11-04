Global Batteries for Medical Devices Market Growth Report 2019 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price and Forecast

A new market study, titled “Global Batteries for Medical Devices Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and cardiovascular diseases is leading to continuous developments and innovation in medical devices for treatment and prevention, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. This rise in prevalence is leading to development of light, long-life efficient batteries, mainly in patient monitoring devices such as glucometer, hemodynamic, cardiac, neuro, fetal & neonatal, respiratory, weight, temperature, multi-parameter, and remote patient monitoring devices and this is expected to lead to growth of the medical batteries market.

This report focuses on Batteries for Medical Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Batteries for Medical Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Batteries for Medical Devices manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens

GE

Maxim Integrated

Panasonic

TI

Quallion

STMicroelectronics

Ultralife

Electrochem Solutions

EaglePicher Technologies

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Batteries for Medical Devices in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Nursing Homes

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Home Care Settings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Lithium Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Zinc-air Batteries

