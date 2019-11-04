Global Batteries for Medical Devices Market Growth Report 2019 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price and Forecast
A new market study, titled “Global Batteries for Medical Devices Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Batteries for Medical Devices Market
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and cardiovascular diseases is leading to continuous developments and innovation in medical devices for treatment and prevention, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. This rise in prevalence is leading to development of light, long-life efficient batteries, mainly in patient monitoring devices such as glucometer, hemodynamic, cardiac, neuro, fetal & neonatal, respiratory, weight, temperature, multi-parameter, and remote patient monitoring devices and this is expected to lead to growth of the medical batteries market.
This report focuses on Batteries for Medical Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Batteries for Medical Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Batteries for Medical Devices manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Siemens
GE
Maxim Integrated
Panasonic
TI
Quallion
STMicroelectronics
Ultralife
Electrochem Solutions
EaglePicher Technologies
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Batteries for Medical Devices in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
Segment by Application
Hospitals and Nursing Homes
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Home Care Settings
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Lithium Batteries
Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries
Zinc-air Batteries
