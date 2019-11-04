Casein and Caseinates Market Global Opportunities 2019 by Size, Price, Trends, Share, Revenue and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Casein and Caseinates Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casein and Caseinates Market
Caseins are proteins found in milk; they have an essential amino acid composition, which is required for the development and growth of humans. Caseins are profoundly absorbable in the digestive system. They are used for food and non-food applications. Growth of the global casein and caseinate market is mainly driven by rising health awareness and new functional food product launches, growing disposable income, increasing promotional activities and growing demands for protein-enriched food products. Global casein production accounted for 333.3 Metric Tons whereas caseinate accounted for 2143.1 Metric Tons. Other trends driving the growth of the casein and caseinate market include growing awareness about the health benefits of specific milk components.
North America dominated the casein and caseinate market with over 33.8% market share in 2014 and is anticipated to remain dominant by 2025. Western Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan collectively accounted for over 37% of the total casein and caseinate market share in 2014. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is anticipated to register the highest CAGR between 2015 and 2025, followed by Latin America due to increasing infant formula market and reduction in trade barriers in the ASEAN region coupled with rising demand of food and beverage
The following manufacturers are covered:
AMCO Proteins
Armor Proteins
Charotar Casein
Fontera
Lactalis
Lactoprot
DMV International
Erie Casein
Gansu Hualing Milk Products Group
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4485363-global-casein-and-caseinates-market-professional-survey-report-2019
This report focuses on Casein and Caseinates volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Casein and Caseinates market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Casein and Caseinates in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Casein and Caseinates manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Segment by Type
Edible
Industrial Casein
Sodium Caseinate
Calcium Caseinate
Potassium Caseinate
Segment by Application
Food and Beverage
Cosmetic
Pharmaceutical
Industrial
Others
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4485363-global-casein-and-caseinates-market-professional-survey-report-2019
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
08411985042
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.