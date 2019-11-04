Casein and Caseinates Market Global Opportunities 2019 by Size, Price, Trends, Share, Revenue and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Casein and Caseinates Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Caseins are proteins found in milk; they have an essential amino acid composition, which is required for the development and growth of humans. Caseins are profoundly absorbable in the digestive system. They are used for food and non-food applications. Growth of the global casein and caseinate market is mainly driven by rising health awareness and new functional food product launches, growing disposable income, increasing promotional activities and growing demands for protein-enriched food products. Global casein production accounted for 333.3 Metric Tons whereas caseinate accounted for 2143.1 Metric Tons. Other trends driving the growth of the casein and caseinate market include growing awareness about the health benefits of specific milk components.

North America dominated the casein and caseinate market with over 33.8% market share in 2014 and is anticipated to remain dominant by 2025. Western Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan collectively accounted for over 37% of the total casein and caseinate market share in 2014. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is anticipated to register the highest CAGR between 2015 and 2025, followed by Latin America due to increasing infant formula market and reduction in trade barriers in the ASEAN region coupled with rising demand of food and beverage

The following manufacturers are covered:

AMCO Proteins

Armor Proteins

Charotar Casein

Fontera

Lactalis

Lactoprot

DMV International

Erie Casein

Gansu Hualing Milk Products Group

This report focuses on Casein and Caseinates volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Casein and Caseinates market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Casein and Caseinates in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Casein and Caseinates manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Type

Edible

Industrial Casein

Sodium Caseinate

Calcium Caseinate

Potassium Caseinate

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others

