The global metabolomics market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.0 % during the forecast period (2018 - 2023)

North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to a growing acceptance of personalized medicine and increasing metabolomics research activities in the region.

Huge Investments by Public & Private Players



Recently, the medicine & healthcare industry has experienced a huge growth. However, chronic diseases, such as cancer, continue to pose a threat to the medical community. The use of new technologies, such as metabolomics, in studying cancer is promising as they could reveal new biomarkers for cancer. These biomarkers can be used in the diagnosis and prognosis of the disease. Metabolomics has become popular over the last decade, as it is a fast and accurate technique. The use of metabolomics in cancer studies as a useful tool in revealing biomarkers has resulted in a continuous large investment being made both by governments and private organizations in the research & development activities of metabolomics. Additionally, rising need for accurate diagnosis of diseases, rising demand for personalized medicines, and the introduction of computer-based metabolomics are driving the market growth of metabolomics.



Lack of Skilled Professional



Metabolomics can be a revolutionary tool in treating diseases such as cancer. There is enormous data that is being generated, but this data is not being tapped wisely. The data generated using metabolomics require a skilled personnel, trained particularly in this domain, to interpret the results intelligently. However, a lack of skilled personnel has created an imbalance between the investments being made on developing metabolomics and the revenues that are being generated. For instance, some experts in the fields of application are unable to optimize the analytical tools while some analytical chemists lack a biology background. These produce sub-optimal results. Hence, the availability of user-friendly tools for easy data interpretation and a better awareness of the technology to overcome the current shortcomings are crucial. Additionally, lack of awareness of metabolomics is further impeding the growth of the market.



North America is the Largest Market



North America is the largest market for global metabolomics. This high growth is attributed to the growing awareness regarding metabolomics, the rising R&D activities in the field of metabolomics, and the surge in demand for personalized medicines in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in this market majorly due to the improving pharmaceutical research infrastructure, the presence of a huge population, unmet healthcare needs, and the growing economies in developing countries, like India and Japan



Key Developments in the Market

- September 2017 - Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in metabolomics, acquired Metabolomic Discoveries GmbH, a leading metabolomics services and diagnostics company based near Berlin, Germany.

- June 2017 - Bruker Corporation introduced new and innovative, high-performance mass spectrometry solutions for metabolomics, proteoform profiling and toxicology.



Major Players: Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., LECO Corporation, Metabolon Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corporation, among others.



