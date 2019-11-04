The global heat-shrink tubing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%

from 2019 to 2024. The global heat-shrink tubing market is projected to reach USD 2. 3 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 1. 8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5. 3% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to factors such as government initiatives to expand and upgrade T&D systems and increasing power generation capacities.



The polyolefin segment is expected to be the largest heat-shrink tubing market, by material, during the forecast period

The polyolefin segment is expected to be the largest heat-shrink tubing market, by material, during the forecast period.Polyolefin is the most used material for heat-shrinkable tubes.



It forms a dense network of high molecular weight, which improves impact strength, Environmental Stress Crack Resistance (ESCR), and creep and abrasion resistance without influencing the tensile strength and density.It finds a wide application in packaging and electrical insulation industries for mechanical and environmental protection.



The major end-users of polyolefin heat-shrink tubing are aerospace, military, and telecommunications.



The low voltage segment is expected to be the fastest growing heat-shrink tubing market, by voltage, during the forecast period

Massive T&D network expansions and increasing urbanization and industrialization projects in China and India are the main reasons for the growth of the low voltage heat-shrink tubing market.



Asia Pacific: The largest heat-shrink tubing market

China, India, and Japan, among the major countries, are the leading users of heat-shrink tubing.



Over the past few years, the Asia Pacific region has witnessed rapid economic development.The growing demand for electricity is expected to lead to the need to replace the aging power transmission infrastructure and an increase in the demand for equipment such as low, medium, and high-power cables, thus driving the demand for heat-shrink tubing.



The governments of Asia Pacific countries are planning to develop more electrical grid and power generation capacities, which would further boost the demand for heat-shrink tubing in the region.



The global heat-shrink tubing market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the heat-shrink tubing market are TE Connectivity (Switzerland), 3M (US), Sumitomo Electric (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), HellermannTyton (West Sussex), Alpha Wire (US), Woer (China), Qualtek (US), Panduit (US), Zeus (US), Guanghai Materials (China), Thermosleeve (US), Insultab (US), Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material (China), and Changchun Heat Shrinkable Materials (China).



