The topical drug delivery market is projected to reach USD 123.2 billion by 2024 from USD 93.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7%

The growth of the topical drug delivery market is driven mainly by the high prevalence of skin disease, rising incidences of eye diseases, high incidence of burn injuries, and the growing prevalence of diabetes.

Additionally, emerging markets such as China and India are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players in the coming years. However, preference for alternative modes of drug delivery such as oral, injectables, pulmonary, among others could restrict the growth of this market.



By product, the semi-solid formulations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the topical drug delivery market

Based on product, the topical drug delivery market is segmented into semi-solid formulations (creams, gels, ointments, pastes, and lotions), solid formulations (suppositories and powders), liquid formulations (solutions and suspensions), and transdermal products (transdermal patches and transdermal semi-solids).The semi-solid formulations segment is expected to account the largest market share of the topical drug delivery market in 2019.



This is mainly due to their easy application and ability to topically deliver a wide variety of drug molecules compared to other formulations.



By route of administration, dermal drug delivery segment to dominate the topical drug delivery market during the forecast period

The dermal drug delivery segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018.This is mainly due to the high prevalence of skin diseases across the globe.



For instance, According to the WHO, between 2 and 3 million cases of non-melanoma skin cancer and 132,000 cases of melanoma skin cancer are diagnosed annually across the globe.



By facility of use, homecare settings segment to dominate the topical drug delivery market during the forecast period

The homecare settings segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This is mainly due to the ease of use of topical products at home, better affordability, and advantages of topical and transdermal patches for patients who require a constant drug level as well as those suffering from chronic diseases at homecare settings.



North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global topical drug delivery market in 2019, followed by Europe.However, Japan is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This can primarily be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing the inflow of generic drugs, a growing number of product approvals and launches, and the increasing focus of local players on the R&D of topical formulations in the country. For instance, in November 2018, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Ube Industries (Japan) launched the topical EYBELIS Ophthalmic Solution 0.002% in Japan. Similarly, in September 2018, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan) signed a development and drug discovery agreement with PeptiDerm Inc. (Japan) for developing topical ophthalmic products. Furthermore, in June 2017, LEO Pharma (Denmark) partnered with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (Japan) for the development of a topical gel formulation for the treatment of psoriasis.



The prominent players in the topical drug delivery market are Nestle SA (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Bausch Health Companies (Canada), Novartis AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Bayer AG (Germany), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Mylan (US) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (India), Cipla Ltd (India), Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (Canada), and Merck & Co (US).



The report analyzes the topical drug delivery market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the topical drug delivery market and the different segments such as dermal, ophthalmic, rectal, vaginal, and nasal drug delivery. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and recent developments.



