The MaaS market is projected to grow to USD 106.8 billion by 2030 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 31.7%

during the forecast period. The increase in traffic congestion has led to the rapid development of public transport infrastructure. MaaS offers efficient solutions to move traffic in more convenient, faster, and less expensive manner.

By Vehicle type, micro mobility segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Micro mobility is projected to be the fastest growing service of the MaaS market by 2030.Micro mobility services provides small vehicles or bicycles at closely spaced intervals or convenient locations throughout a city.



The micro mobility vehicles are both regular and electric, scooters, and small electric cars.Most of these vehicles emit very less or, in case of bicycles, zero emissions, and hence contribute toward pollution control as well and less traffic congestion.



This would help micro mobility market to grow during the forecast period by providing better and convenient traveller experience with greater ease. Hence, the micro mobility market would have fastest growth in the MaaS market.



Technology platform is expected to be the largest solution type segment of the MaaS market

Technology platform is basically an app which is an open platform for integrated mobility.The purpose of this platform is to facilitate the opening up, interoperability, and utilization of existing services by bringing them together and making them accessible to the user.



The technology platform segment holds the largest share of the MaaS market. As technology continues to improve there would be further consolidation of integrated services and hence the technology platform providers would earn more market share during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to be the largest market for MaaS, whereas RoW will be the fastest growing

Europe is the largest market as it is the early adopter of MaaS.Also, countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands have been investing in smart transportation infrastructure.



The planned investments to improve urban transport and traffic infrastructure are expected to drive the European MaaS market.

RoW is the fastest growing geographic segment of the MaaS market.As the number of competitors in the MaaS market will increase, geographic expansion will emerge as the key strategy.



RoW region is still very much reliant on traditional forms of public transportation and hence will have less market in 2020.However, larger countries such as Brazil cannot support any more vehicles on the road without an infrastructural renovation.



Hence, the region would be see significantly rapid growth in the MaaS market.



The breakup of primary respondents

• By Company Type: Tier I - 55%, Tier II - 30%, and OEMs -15%

• By Designation: C level - 50%, D level - 20%, Others – 30%

• By Region: Europe - 50%, Asia Oceania - 15%, North America - 25%, RoW – 10%



The MaaS market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players as well.The key players in the MaaS market are Whim (Finland), Citymapper (UK), Moovit (Israel), Mobilleo (England), Skedgo (Australia), Ubigo (Sweden), Smile mobility (Australia), Splyt (UK), Qixxit (Germany), Beeline (Singapore), BridJ (US), Communauto (Canada), Tranzer (Netherlands), Velocia (Canada), and Moovel (Germany).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the MaaS market with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The study segments the MaaS market and forecasts the market size based on service type (ride hailing, car sharing, car rental, micro mobility, bus sharing, train service), solution type (technology platforms, payment engines, navigation solutions, telecom/internet connectivity, ticketing solutions, insurance services), transportation type (public, private), vehicle type (micro mobility, four wheelers, bus, train), application OS (Android, iOS, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Oceania, and RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



This report provides insights with reference to the following points:

• Country-level MaaS market by service type: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecasts up to 2030, by service (ride hailing, car sharing, micro mobility, bus sharing, train service). The market sizing for MaaS market is covered at the country and regional levels.

• Market coverage by solution type into technology platforms, payment engines, navigation solutions, telecom/internet connectivity, ticketing solutions, insurance services at the regional level.

• The report provides “Market Ranking” of the leading players in the MaaS market.

• Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets for MaaS across different regions.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report gives detailed insights into R&D activities, upcoming regulations, and new services in the MaaS market.

• Market Diversification: The report offers detailed information about untapped markets, investments, new products, and recent developments in the MaaS market.

