Europe last mile delivery market accounted for US$ 677.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2,491.8 Mn in 2027

The rising demand for value-added services & adequate last mile deliveries and adoption of automated technologies into logistics services are the factors boosting the last mile delivery market growth.

Moreover, the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector owing to the increase in smartphones and internet penetration is expected to boost the last mile delivery market. However, the inadequate structure of transportation and parcel deliveries is anticipated to hinder the market growth. In logistics, final mile delivery or last mile delivery is a final step which needs to be fulfilled by all CEP carriers. There are some challenges which might affect the growth prospects of last mile delivery market. Majorly in developing countries, the infrastructure of transportation is poor, which means long journeys, inefficient directions/routes, inadequate transportation technology, and more. Also, in urban areas when it comes to B2C deliveries, the time and cost invested are borne for one package, which is an expensive approach towards delivery of packages. Moreover, the type of goods could also create obstacles in last mile delivery. Depending upon the type of goods, logistics and supply chain is required. For instance, fragile, toxic, flammable, or perishable items demands advanced planning. An inefficient planning and supply chain services, including last mile delivery, can result in woeful costs and time intervals. These factors are subjected to have an adverse impact on the growth of last mile delivery market.

The last mile delivery market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years.Logistics is becoming important for many companies with the increase in industrialization and growth in customer demand.



However, in 2016, the European Union has implemented the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is applicable from the 25th May 2018.This regulation may act as a challenge for the logistics industry in order to manage the data.



GDPR is European Union’s act for data protection for the companies which are based in Europe as well as for the companies that are based outside Europe & doing business in collaboration with European based companies.

The B2C segment led the Europe market in 2018 with the highest market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance showcasing a substantial growth rate in the forecast period.The last mile delivery market by type is segmented into B2B and B2C.



B2C sales include freight deliveries, parcels, and other factors.Companies such as Amazon looks ahead to adopt new technologies to make the delivery of packages successful even in the absence of the customer.



The last mile logistics service provider companies enter into a partnership with technology provider companies to ensure secure, guaranteed, and timely delivery.

The overall last mile delivery market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the last mile delivery market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the last mile delivery market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the European region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the last mile delivery market. Some of the players present in last mile delivery market are CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., XPO Logistics, Inc., and United Parcel Service, Inc. among others.

