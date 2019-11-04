The Europe low smoke halogen free cable market accounted for US$ 952.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 2,162.0 Mn in 2027

The potential damages associated with halogenated cable materials in hazardous locations boost the necessity for halogen free cables. The stringent fire compliances and regulations have been driving the adoptions of LSHF cable, which in turn is flourishing the low smoke halogen free cable market growth.

Moreover, the growing need for robust cable infrastructure in the interiors of buildings owing to rise in urbanization is expected to boost the low smoke halogen free cable market. Majority of the advanced and developing economies have laid down stringent fire regulations regarding the construction of new buildings in order to ensure safety for occupants. Countries such as North America, Australia, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and India have laid down stringent regulations. Also, the concerned authorities have laid down heavy punishments in case of violence of the codes. Virtually every building, process, service, design, and installation is affected by NFPA’s codes and standards. These codes and standards, reflect changing industry needs and evolving technologies, supported by research and development, and practical experience. The mandate of such rules and regulations have been driving the adoptions of low smoke halogen free cable market.



The low smoke halogen free cable market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries.Moreover, the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years.



In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the low smoke halogen free cable market.For instance, The European government witnesses a massive growth in the construction industry.



To continue with this, the European Union (EU) has formulated the Construction Product Regulation (CPR).The regulation proposed by the EU is laid to control the limits of dangerous substances in materials which are used during construction.



This regulation is applied to all products which are to be fixed permanently in the construction. In respect to cables, the regulation applies to telecommunication, power, and control cables. Moreover, now, it has become a mandate for all the installed cables to comply with the CPR regulation.

The APAC low smoke halogen free cable market by application segment is dominated by the others segment in the year 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance showcasing a substantial growth rate in the forecast period.Low smoke halogen free cable market by application is segmented by rail cars, aircraft, ships, and others.



Further, other applications include construction, data center, and energy.The others segment led the low smoke halogen free cable market owing to the factors such as rising construction of various infrastructures across the globe, the proliferation of data communication, increase in regulatory requirements, and adoption of LSZH cables in the nuclear industry.



Further, the expected construction of new nuclear plants in the upcoming years will support the implementation of low smoke halogen free cable. This is anticipated to provide opportunities for the market to grow in the forecast period.



The overall low smoke halogen free cable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the low smoke halogen free cable market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the low smoke halogen free cable market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Europe region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the low smoke halogen free cable market. Some of the players present in low smoke halogen free cable market are BASF SE, Borealis AG, DowDuPont Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Group, Mexichem Specialty Compounds, Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp among others.

