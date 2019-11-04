The Europe pacemaker market is expected to reach US$ 2,408.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,248.7 Mn in 2018

The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7. 7% from 2019-2027. Electronic implants are playing a pioneering role that helps to detect specific medical parameters. Additionally, these implants are able to take immediately autonomous therapeutic measures, combining diagnosis and treatment in a single system.

The electronic medical implant is an emerging field in the medical industry and has led to various developments of the products, in the field of cardiology, neurology, and otology.Many of the market players are developing novel products in order to minimize the burden of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and hearing disorders.



For instance, in November 2017, Medtronic launched Azure pacemakers with BlueSync technology that increases the life of the pacemakers, thus reducing the number of device replacements.It also enables to secure and automatic wireless data transmission to physicians.



Similarly, in July 2016, BIOTRONIK headquartered in Germany received CE approval for its new Edora pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers (CRT-Ps). Moreover, the presence of pacemaker manufacturers in the European region is also likely to influence the pacemaker market in the European region. Osypka Medical GmbH, Cardiac Impulse S.R.L., Sorin Biomedica C.R.M., S.R.L. are manufacturers located in Europe.

In 2018, Europe pacemaker market held a market share of 22.8% of the global pacemaker market. The implantable pacemakers segment expected to dominate its market share and was valued at US$ 855.5 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,687.2 Mn by 2027. On the other hand, implantable pacemakers segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Similarly, in 2018 single-chambered pacemaker segment by technology was valued at US$ 890.2 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,736.8 Mn by 2027 and is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share of is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as it is the primary care center for most of the population.

