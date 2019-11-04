Edge Computing Market By Component, Application, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Edge Computing Market By Component (Services and Solution), Application (Connected Cars, Smart Grids, Critical Infrastructure Monitoring, Traffic Management, Environmental Monitoring, Augmented Reality, Assets Tracking, Security and Surveillance, and Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Transportation, Retail, Telecom and IT, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Edge computing is a planned approach of computing for IoT environments, which provides IT resources such as computing power and storage capacity, to the data producing devices and sensors. The data processing in edge computing takes place at the edge of the network, which further helps in reducing the low-latency problems. Several industries such as public sector, manufacturing, retail, and others, have adopted edge computing solution to optimize their business operations through cost effective and real-time analytics.

Increase in load on the cloud infrastructure globally and rise in number of intelligent applications are the major factors driving the growth of the edge computing market. In addition, edge computing assists real-time applications in analyzing and processing collected data, which is also one of the crucial factor that drives the market demand. However, more local hardware and higher maintenance costs are expected to hinder the edge computing market growth. Furthermore, advent of the 5G Network, and numerous frameworks and languages for IoT solutions are expected to provide major opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.

The global edge computing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into services and solution. On the basis of application, it is classified into connected cars, smart grids, critical infrastructure monitoring, traffic management, environmental monitoring, augmented reality, assets tracking, security & surveillance, and others. By organization size, it is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into energy & utilities, government & public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, transportation, retail, telecom & IT, and others. Based on region, the edge computing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the edge computing market are Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and others.



KEY BENEFITS

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global edge computing market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

• Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global edge computing market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY COMPONENT

• Services

• Solution



BY APPLICATIONS

• Connected Cars

• Smart Grids

• Critical Infrastructure Monitoring

• Traffic Management

• Environmental Monitoring

• Augmented Reality

• Assets Tracking

• Security & surveillance

• Others



BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

• Small & Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise



BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• Energy & Utilities

• Government & Public Sector

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Transportation

• Retail

• Telecom & IT

• Others



BY Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada



• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Amazon Web Services (AWS),

• AT&T Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Microsoft Corporation

• Nokia Corporation

