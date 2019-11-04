Early Toxicity Testing Market by Technique (In Vivo, In Vitro, and In Silico), and End User (Pharmaceuticals Industry, Food Industry, Chemicals Industry, Cosmetics Industry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

The early toxicity testing market accounted for $739 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,301 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.



The degree of threat posed by a chemical substance to the living organism is defined as toxicity. The branch of science that deals with measurement and further analysis of the adverse effects caused by these chemical substances on the body of an organism is called as toxicology. Toxicity testing of chemical substances is performed to select a potential drug candidate for development of newer molecules. Early toxicity is essential as it is the major reason for the failure of potential drug candidates in the later stages of drug development leading to huge financial loss to companies. Therefore, early toxicity testing is carried out at preclinical stages of a drug development process. Moreover, companies perform early toxicity testing to comply with the government standards to market the drug. There are different techniques such as in vivo, in vitro, and in silico that are employed for testing drug to monitor early toxicity associated with them. Different toxicity tests such as ocular toxicity, carcinogenicity, systemic toxicity, and others are performed using these techniques.



Major factors that drive the market growth are surge in the R&D activities and increase in stringency of regulatory authorities concerning public healthcare welfare. In addition, technological advancements in in vitro techniques, rise in adoption of in vitro models in early toxicity testing industry across the globe, and surge in adoption of early toxicity testing further boost the market growth. However, limitations associated with preclinical testing hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the technological advancements related to early toxicity testing provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



This report segments the global early toxicity testing market on the basis of technique, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on technique, the market is divided into in vivo, in vitro, and in silico. The market on the basis of in vitro is further divided into in vitro toxicity testing market by assays and in vitro toxicity testing market by toxicity endpoints. The in vitro toxicity testing market by assays is further segmented into enzyme toxicity assays, bacterial toxicity assays, cell-based ELISA & western blots, receptor binding assays, and other assays. The in vitro toxicity testing market by toxicity endpoints is further divided into dermal toxicity, systemic toxicity, carcinogenicity, ocular toxicity, skin sensitization and irritation, neurotoxicity, organ toxicity, and other toxicity endpoints.



On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, food industry, chemicals industry, cosmetics industry, and other industry. Region wise, the market is studied across different regions such as North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Technique

• In Vivo

• In Vitro

o In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market by Assays

- Enzyme Toxicity Assays

- Bacterial Toxicity Assays

- Cell-Based ELISA and Western Blots

- Tissue Culture Assays

- Receptor Binding Assays

- Other Assays

o In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market by Toxicity Endpoints

- Dermal Toxicity

- Systemic Toxicity

- Carcinogenicity

- Ocular Toxicity

- Skin Sensitization and Irritation

- Genotoxicity

- Neurotoxicity

- Organ Toxicity

- Other Toxicity Endpoints

o In Silico



By End User

• Pharmaceuticals Industry

• Food Industry

• Chemicals Industry

• Cosmetics Industry

• Other Industries



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

• Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

• Evotec AG (Cyprotex)

• Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.

• Bruker Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Enzo Biochem, Inc. (Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc.)

• Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Myriad RBM.)



LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

• Randox Toxicology

• Geneva Laboratories, Inc.

Advanced Chemistry Development (ACD/Labs)

