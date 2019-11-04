Automotive Transceivers Market by Protocol, Application, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Automotive Transceivers Market by Protocol (CAN, LIN, Flexray, and Others), Application (Safety, Body Control Module, Chassis, Powertrain, Steering wheel, Engine/Climate, Door/Seat, Wheel Node, X-by-wire Master, and Others), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

A transceiver is a device that consists of both receiver as well as transmitter which are combined and also shares common circuitry. There are generally three types of transceivers deployed in automotive applications, which cover CAN transceiver, LIN transceiver, FlexRay transceiver, and others.

The global automotive transceivers market is driven by increase in demand for economical and luxury vehicles owing to the rise in disposable income of the consumers, stringent government regulations toward automotive safety norms, increase in demand for advanced, comfort, convenience features in vehicles, and surge in electronic integration in automotive. However, increase in electronic system complexities restrict the market growth. Moreover, rise in popularity of autonomous vehicles and trend of connected car devices creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global automotive transceivers market is segmented based on protocol, application, vehicle type, and region. CAN, LIN, Flexray, and others (Ethernet, K-Line, MOST) are the protocols studied under the scope of the report. Based on application, it is categorized into safety, body control module, chassis, powertrain, steering wheel, engine/climate, door/seat, wheel node, X-by-wire master, and others. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market include Broadcom Corporation, Cypress Semiconductors, Infineon technologies, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corporation.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Protocol

• CAN

• LIN

• Flexray

• Others (Ethernet, K-Line, MOST)



By Application

• Safety

• Body Control Module

• Chassis

• Powertrain

• Steering Wheel

• Engine/Climate

• Door/Seat

• Wheel Node

• X-by-Wire Master

• Others



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

• Broadcom Corporation

• Cypress Semiconductors

• Infineon technologies

• Maxim Integrated

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• NXP Semiconductors

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

