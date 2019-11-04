E-Axle Market by Drive Type, Component, and Vehicle Type, and Electric Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

E-Axle Market by Drive Type (Forward Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, and All-wheel Drive), Component (Combining Motors, Power Electronics, Transmission, and Others), and Vehicle Type (ICE Vehicle (Passenger & Commercial Vehicles), and Electric Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

An electric axle is an integrated system that combines electric motors, power electronics components, and transmission units. It serves as a power source for internal combustion engine type vehicles, and are compatible with hybrid and electric cars. The system is fully integrated into either the front or the rear axle, delivering power to turn the wheels and for other engine-related functions.

Moreover, E-axle is a fully contained unit, which is equipped with components, such as bearings, shafts, pinions, and differential gearing.

The coaxial connection of the electric axle is installed on the rear axle, whereas the front wheels rely on an internal combustion engine or an electric motor to turn those wheels. Furthermore, when both the drives are working together, then electric axles assisted by a hybrid battery pack using enormous amount of power that further reduces emissions and improves fuel efficiency.

The global E-axle market is segmented based on drive type, vehicle type, component, and region. On the basis of drive type, the market is divided into rear wheel drive, front wheel drive, and all-wheel drive type. Depending on vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger, commercial, and electric vehicles. By component, the E-axle market is fragmented into combining motors, power electronics, transmission, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the E-axle market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, GKN Plc, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Continental AG, Borgwarner Inc., AVL List GmbH, Axletech International, and Dana Limited.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Drive Type

o Forward Wheel Drive (FWD)

o Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

o All-wheel Drive (AWD)



Component

o Combining Motors

o Power Electronics

o Transmission

o Others (Axle Body, Gear Actuators, Torque Vectoring Unit, and Differential)

Vehicle Type

o Passenger Vehicle

o Commercial Vehicle

o Electric Vehicle







By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa

