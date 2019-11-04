Advantest to Sponsor and Participate in 50th International Test Conference in Washington, DC, November 12-14

Test Industry Market Leader to Exhibit Newest IC and AI Test Solutions and Feature Prominently in ITC’s Renowned Technical Program

/EIN News/ --

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will demonstrate its hardware, software and online test solutions and participate with paper, panel and poster contributions at the 2019 International Test Conference (ITC), taking place November 12-14 at the Marriott Washington Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, D.C.



Advantest is once again a platinum-level corporate supporter of ITC as well as a sponsor of the 50th Celebration on the evening of November 12 and the Test Technology Technical Council’s (TTTC) Automotive Reliability and Test (ART) Workshop on November 14-15.

Advantest’s booth #209 will feature demonstrations of its on-demand CloudTesting™ Service, the latest capabilities of its EVA 100 low-cost analog/digital IC test solution, a new EVA stimulus tester for automotive current sensors, and a new tool that combines cloud and real-time edge-computing artificial intelligence (AI).

Product Demonstrations

The innovative, first-of-its-kind CloudTesting Service allows users to access various test-method IP selections on Advantest’s website whenever needed. Using this on-demand online service, designers can verify their new silicon at a very low cost with no capital investment, set up their own test environments within a few hours and be ready to test when the device arrives from the fab. With free tester leasing and minimum maintenance costs, Advantest’s CloudTesting Service allows customers to avoid unplanned expenses.

Advantest’s EVA100 analog/mixed-signal test solution combines a modular architecture with high-voltage and high-precision analog parametric measurement units, providing the flexibility to conduct various measurements over a broad range of analog and mixed-signal devices. The versatile, small-footprint EVA100 tester is easy to use for device characterization through volume production. The scalable architecture can be quickly reconfigured to address a varied product portfolio and achieve lower cost benefits from economies of scale.

Paper Presentations

In addition to product exhibits, Advantest experts will discuss the latest test technologies over the course of ITC’s technical program with the following presentations and posters:

Posters

Wednesday, November 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Exhibit Hall

PO 4: In-Test Flow Neural Network Inference on the V93000 SmarTest Test Cell Controller

M. Eiki, K. Schaub, I. Leventhal, B. Buras﻿

PO 5: CloudTesting™ Service Enables Board-Level Post-Silicon Debug

R. Radhakrishnan, A. Kashyap, S. Panigatti, Y. Oyama, A. Sivaram

PO 7: High-Volume Consumer Devices Need High-Voltage Test Solution

A. Lum, B. Wang, R. Waikar, A. Sivaram

PO 46: An Effective INL Test Methodology for Low-Sampling-Rate and High-Resolution Analog-to-Digital Converter

K. Sato, T. Ishida, T. Okamoto, T. Ichikawa, H. Kobayashi, K. Hatayama, T. Nakatani, A. Kuwana, J-L. Wei, N. Kushita, H. Arai, L. Sha

Technical Program

Monday, November 11, 2:00 p.m. in Washington 4

Test Challenges Meeting Hosted by Jeff Rearick, AMD

Shifting Left for True KGD

D. Armstrong

Wednesday, November 13, 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Washington 2

Paper 8.3: A Jitter Injection Module for Production Test of 52-Gbps PAM-4 Signal Interfaces

K. Ichiyama, T. Kusaka, M. Ishida

Wednesday, November 13, 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Washington 4

Paper 10.3: A New Test Method for Large-Current Magnetic Sensors

T. Omuro, S. Nakamura, T. Kimura, T. Kiyokawa

IPP2 2.4: Subtle Anomaly Detection of Microscopic Probes Using Deep Learning-based Image Completion

K. Schaub, I. Leanthal,K. Ikeda, Advantest and Y. Makris, C. Xanthopoulos, D. Neethirajan, The University of Texas at Dallas

Thursday, November 14, 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Washington 2

Panel: Roadblocks for the Hetrogeneous Integration Roadmap in Test

D. Armstrong, Panelist

Thursday, November 14, 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Ballroom

Invited Visionary Talk: Semiconductor Test – Towards a Data Driven Future

K. Schaub

Stay Connected

The latest information from Advantest is available on Twitter @Advantest_ATE.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Judy Davies

Judy.davies@advantest.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.