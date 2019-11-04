PC Gaming Peripheral Market and its Future Outlook and Trend During the Period of 2019 – 2023

“PC Gaming Peripheral - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Overview

Talking about PC gaming peripherals, it refers to the accessories or devices which are used to control different movements and actions while playing games. The peripherals include headsets, controllers, keyboards, and more. Well, the new market report suggests that the Worldwide PC Gaming Peripheral Market is now growing at a higher rate. In the year 2018, the total market value was USD 2184 million. Now, the experts have anticipated that this market will grow at 9 percent of the compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

It has been observed that in recent times, the interactive gaming has gained a lot of popularity, especially among the younger generation. Reports suggest that across the world, the PC gamers number is more than billion, and every year, this is increasing. This has created a massive demand for PC gaming peripheral in the global market. Besides, growth in disposable income levels and rapid advancement in gamin technology is also expected to greatly drive the growth of this market during the forecasting period.

The introduction of different e-sport leagues has dramatically changed the landscape of the gaming market. The hardcore games are now considering this as their future career option. This has driven the sales of PC gaming peripheral across the world. Such gaming peripherals have become the necessary equipment for professional or hardcore gamers. E-sports becomes a famous sport entertainment events across the globe. This is significantly contributing to the growth of this market. However, the growing adoption of smartphones has affected the sales of PCs, which, in turn, affect the growth of PC Gaming Peripheral Market across the world.

Segmentation of Global Market for PC Gaming Peripheral

The World PC Gaming Peripheral Market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-use or application, and regions. The product type-based market segmentation includes mouse pads, headsets, keyboards, mouse, controllers, and others. The report suggests that the gaming controllers’ segment is expected to enjoy the maximum number of market share. This is the primary device that is used to improve the gaming experience. The rapid adoption of controller for PC gaming is also driving this segment across the world. Based on end-use/application, it is split into personal and commercial. The personal market segment is forecasted to witness massive growth owing to the increasing disposable income of people.

Geographical Market Segmentation Analysis

The Global PC Gaming Peripheral Market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Besides, it also includes some major countries of the regions, such as The United States, China, Canada, Japan, Mexico, India, Germany, Russia, GCC Countries, Italy, and others. The Asa Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global market in the coming years. There is a massive demand for high-quality and advanced PC gaming peripheral among the Asian countries. Besides, the growing PC gaming market in Indonesia, Japan, India, and Taiwan will trigger the market growth in this region from 2019 to 2023.

Market Updates

In October 2019, the Razer, the leading lifestyle brand for gamers in the world, launched its new optical keyboard, which is developed for laptops. In fact, this is the world’s first optical keyboard for gamers. This keyboard is specially designed for hardcore gamers, which wan better tactile feedback, instant actuation, and continuous-fire inputs.

Key Player

Corsair Components

Logitech International

Mad Catz Interactive

Razer

SteelSeries

Sony

Microsoft

Cooler Master

Kingston

Gioteck

Fnatic Gear

