Rugby World Cup (RWC)-winning Springboks’ arrival in South Africa

The 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok squad are due to arrive back in South Africa on a number of flights from Japan over a two day period between Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 November.

Rassie Erasmus, the Director of Rugby, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and vice-captain Handre Pollard are amongst the first batch of the Springbok squad members who are due to arrive from Japan. The first flights are expected to land in Johannesburg at approximately 16h30-16h45 on Tuesday.

The three will be amongst several RWC-winning squad members who will attend the official Springbok arrivals media conference at the media centre at International Arrivals, OR Tambo International Airport.

The Springboks will kick off their RWC Champions Tour in Gauteng on Thursday 7 November with the parade including stops in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.

The RWC squad will also parade the Webb Ellis Cup in a number of other locations before concluding the tour in Cape Town on Monday, 11 November. Full details will be confirmed closer to the time.

The planned RWC Champions Tour stops are as follow:

Thursday, 7 November: Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto

Friday, 8 November: Durban

Saturday, 9 November: East London

Sunday, 10 November: Port Elizabeth

Monday, 11 November: Cape Town

Springbok arrivals media conference on Tuesday:

Who: Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi, Handre Pollard and selected Springbok squad members

Where: Media centre, International Arrivals, OR Tambo International Airport

Date: Tuesday, 5 November 2019

Time: Approximately 18h00-18h45

