Global Red Wine Market - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Red Wine Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Red Wine - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Overview

Red wine comes from dark-colored grapes and obtains its color from the skin used in the fermentation process. After the picking of the grapes, the manufacturer will ferment them with their skins. They will add yeast, which converts the sugar into alcohol. During this process, the color of the skin will leach into the beverage. The longer the manufacturers keep the skin and the juice, the darker the shade of the red wine. Tannins are common compounds found in red wine.

The stems, seeds, and skin of the grapes release this substance. When it comes in contact with the human mouth, it causes a drying sensation. The concentration of this compound will determine the dryness of the red wine. It is also responsible for causing this beverage to age, thanks to its anti-oxidant properties. There are three major categories of red wine – full-bodied, medium-bodied, and light-bodied. Full body has the highest concentration of tannins, while the light variant is fresh and fruity.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Gamay, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Malbec, Pinot Noir, Nebbiolo, Shiraz, Mataro, and Garnacha, are some of the common red wine grapes. Each fruit provides a different flavor, giving the beverage a unique taste. Red wine is known to reduce blood pressure among consumers when consumed at limited amounts. It also contains compounds that promote digestion among human beings. As a result, the gut microbiota becomes diverse. Red wine contains powerful antioxidants and plant compounds, which are good for the body. It reduces oxidative damage to the body, due to the presence of proanthocyanidins.

Market Segmentation

Market segmentation in the red wine market report uses type as one major classification. In this category, still wine, sparkling wine, and others are the three groups. The second type of classification is by application, such as restaurant and retail.

Regional Overview

The red wine market in the report segments the regions into Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World, and North America. In Europe, the demand for this beverage is high, when compared to North American. However, in the latter region, consumers are purchasing red wine, due to the change in preference among consumers. Asia Pacific countries are witnessing significant and rapid growth, due to the increase in disposable income. India, China, and Japan are also part of the report, as the demand for alcohol-based beverages is on the rise.

Latest Market News

The UK Government will be placing temporary suspension on VI-1 forms, which are the import certification requirements. According to the government, they were planning on introducing this, if they went ahead with a no-deal Brexit. This would be a problem for the wine industry in the UK, as the industry would lose a minimum of £70 million annually. The additional laboratory tests and form-filling will be a significant problem for consumers and businesses alike. On top of that, it would increase the price of red wine and other similar beverages by 10p each. Wine manufacturers in the country are looking to cut down the duty on these drinks by 2%, to ease the burden on the consumers.

Key Player

Caviro (Italy)

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile)

E & J Gallo Winery (US)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (US)

The Wine Group (US)

Treasury Wine Estates (Australia)

Grupo Peñaflor S.A. (Argentina)

Diageo plc (U.K.)

