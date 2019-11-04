Global Women Travel Bag Market Global Opportunities 2019 by Size, Price, Trends, Share, Revenue and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Women Travel Bag Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Travel Bag Market

The global Women Travel Bag market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Women Travel Bag volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Women Travel Bag market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Women Travel Bag in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Women Travel Bag manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsonite

Osprey

VF Corporation

Victorinox

Traveler’s Choice

Lowe Alpine

Deuter

Standard Luggage Co

Timbuk2

Herschel Supply

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4566637-global-women-travel-bag-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segment by Type

Backpack

Rolling Backpack

Segment by Application

Adult Women

Kids

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4566637-global-women-travel-bag-market-professional-survey-report-2019

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.